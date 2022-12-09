Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to "address harmful behaviors," The Examiner has found.
The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items.
The increased police presence and reduced public plaza hours mark a stark and abrupt shift in The City's response to the opioid epidemic and come just days after The City closed the adjacent Tenderloin Center without a backup plan to provide its supervised drug consumption services elsewhere.
The walk-in facility was criticized by some for permitting drug use and negatively impacting businesses in the neighborhood, but its supporters condemned The City for shuttering the center without having an alternative plan in place.
From Dec. 12 through at least Jan. 1, plaza hours will temporarily change to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., closing two hours earlier than normal. Current hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Department of Emergency Management officials did not detail how the new hours will be enforced. They said that signs will be put up notifying the public of the new hours, and that “city staff and ambassadors will be present to educate the general public about the reduction of operational hours.”
The San Francisco Police Department said it intends to increase police presence at UN Plaza during the transitional periods as San Francisco breaks down the Tenderloin Center, a drop-in center for homeless services and overdose prevention.
“Tenderloin Station is assisting the Department of Emergency Management during the closure of the Tenderloin Linkage Center. The public can expect to see an increased police officer presence in the UN Plaza area during the transition period,” said Adam Lobsinger, public information officer for SFPD.
The Tenderloin Center, formerly called the Tenderloin Linkage Center, opened in January and closed Dec. 4. It was the only supervised drug consumption site in San Francisco.
Advocates for overdose prevention now fear the gap in services between the Tenderloin Center closing and a new facility opening could be deadly
“Temporarily reducing hours at UN Plaza will help The City address harmful behaviors, which are more prevalent in the evening hours,” an email from the Department of Emergency Management reads.
No fencing or barricades will be put up, the email stated, but lingering in the park outside of operations hours will be prohibited. Walking through will be allowed.
UN Plaza is under the jurisdiction of the Recreation and Parks Department, but the Park Code delegates most of the parks functions there to Public Works, including setting the hours and the rules and regulations.
Public Works changed the hours at the request of SFPD, according to Tamara Aparton, spokesperson for Recreation and Parks.
At our other parks, hours have occasionally changed. Changes in park hours (emergency orders are an exception) generally require approval by the Rec and Park Commission.
Department of Emergency Management officials said they are still finalizing plans for how the space might be enhanced and said the department is working with the Mid-Market and Civic Center Community Benefit Districts to install improved lighting and seasonal decorations.
“Longer-term plans for plaza activation and beautification are still under development,” the department spokesperson said.
The City aims to open more smaller wellness hubs with similar services as the Tenderloin Center next year. But it's unlikely any will land directly in UN Plaza.
“With the closure of the Tenderloin Center (TLC), the area of the United Nations Plaza currently cordoned off as part of the TLC will be restored as public space, alongside a space beautification and planter restoration project,” the email from the Department of Emergency Management reads. “To ensure this transition, The City has developed an operational plan involving dedicated public safety personnel, hospitality and information ambassadors, and community benefit district staff to ensure a welcoming and safe UN Plaza for all.”
Nearly a year ago, Mayor London Breed launched an attempt to clean up the plaza and surrounding neighborhood through her Tenderloin Emergency Initiative. It allowed The City to quickly erect the Tenderloin Center, a key component of her plan to reduce public drug use, drug sales and overdoses.
The facility provided more than 99,000 hot meals, 8,956 showers, 3,493 loads of laundry, and 628 people signed up for Medi-Cal there since January. No overdose deaths took place inside the Tenderloin Center while it operated, and 332 overdoses were reversed using the medicine called naloxone inside the facility.
More than 1,500 people were connected to housing through the facility, and 397 people were connected to behavioral health services such as medication-assisted treatment for opioids.
Still, many criticized its low rate of getting visitors into drug treatment.
“Millions of dollars have been invested in this location. It’s frustrating to see the plug get pulled less than a year after it began and with very uneven results. Regardless of how they intend to secure the area in the evening, I don't think it’s been a success at all,” said Supervisor Ahsha Safai.
“Now, these community wellness hubs are hitting legal barriers, we should put energy and resources into that,” he said, referring to The City's aspirations to open new wellness hubs and supervised consumption sites next year. “But again it looks like those will be delayed even further.”
