Calling the closure of the Tenderloin Center a threat to public safety, San Francisco officials plan to dial back open hours and increase enforcement at United Nations Plaza next week in an effort to "address harmful behaviors," The Examiner has found.

The Department of Emergency Management is overseeing the move, which takes effect Monday, and said it aims to disrupt public drug dealing and use, as well as theft and the sales of stolen items. 

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com

