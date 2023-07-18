Tranq and novel synthetic opioids — often more potent than fentanyl — were present in 54 reported fatal overdoses out of more than 600 recently retested by the Medical Examiner, “establishing the prevalence of potent drugs circulating within the community,” according to the report.
“These findings hold immense value as they not only inform public health initiatives but also enable a more comprehensive cause of death analysis to the public and families,” the report states.
The report suggests that these new synthetic opioids, which first gained notoriety on the East Coast, have made their way to California — as did fentanyl between 2013 and 2016.
The increase in the prevalence of tranq prompted the Food and Drug Administration to issue an alert to healthcare providers last November, warning that overdose reversal drugs like naloxone may be ineffective.
Tying an overdose to the new drugs can prove difficult.
Amid a fentanyl crisis, Supervisor Matt Dorsey wants know how The City determines who is eligible for a court-appointed attorney
“Routine toxicology screens do not detect xylazine, and additional analytical techniques are required to detect xylazine when it might be involved in illicit drug overdoses, particularly when there are other signs or symptoms of xylazine exposure,” the FDA alert stated.
Funded by a state grant, San Francisco began a deeper retesting of samples taken from 617 fatal fentanyl overdoses that occurred in 2022.
The results illuminate a claim advocates in San Francisco have made for months — that the drug supply is only getting deadlier.
The report found that the potency of the novel synthetic opioid Fluoro Fentanyl — discovered in 45 cases — is between half and five times the potency of fentanyl. Fluoro Fentanyl was commonly found in fentanyl overdoses, but the new analysis discovered it “in several cases that contained only a stimulant such as methamphetamine and cocaine.”
The findings come as The City continues to struggle with the opioid epidemic.
San Francisco saw 406 fatal overdoses through the first six months of 2023, according to preliminary data released by the Medical Examiner’s Office last week. That puts The City on pace to experience a record number of drug overdoses and a loss of life that dwarfs what it endured due to COVID-19.