Homeless and smoking fentanyl by the Tenderloin Community Elementary School

People smoking in the Tenderloin in October, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A new report indicates that “tranq” and new deadly opioids have entered the San Francisco drug supply.

The animal tranquilizer Xylazine, commonly referred to as tranq, was discovered in 15 samples taken from people who fatally overdosed in 2022, an analysis published Tuesday by the Chief Medical Examiner found.

Ex // Top Stories

ashanks@sfexaminer.com