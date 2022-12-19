As a mental health crisis continues to impact children and teenagers across the nation, San Francisco announced today plans to open its first psychiatric hospital specializing in youth needs at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
The plans will be funded by a new $33.7 million state grant to the San Francisco Department of Public Health and will include a 12-bed psychiatric inpatient program and a 24-slot intensive behavioral health outpatient program.
“The pandemic really impacted the lives of children, youth and families and the acuity of youth (mental health crises) has gone up. We expanded our 24-hour crisis response teams to address families too, but when there is a risk of suicide or harm to others, this allows us the opportunity to make sure we have beds in a timely way,” said Dr. Farahnaz Farahmand, director of Children, Youth and Families System of Care at SFDPH.
Currently, the only youth psychiatric beds in San Francisco are based in private hospitals. Just 15 beds exist in San Francisco for adolescents experiencing a mental crisis, located at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Often, when those beds are filled, San Francisco youth in a mental health crisis are referred to hospital systems out of the county.
“This is a statewide crisis, the lack of inpatient psychiatric beds for youth experiencing psychiatric crises where they might pose a risk to themselves or others,” said Dr. Farahmand, a clinical child psychologist who previously worked at San Francisco General Hospital. "We work with 10 hospitals across the Bay Area region. A lot of times there is difficulty getting timely access, and every health insurance (provider) is working to try to get those same beds.”
Because the few available beds are in private systems, it’s often difficult for uninsured and low-income families to get the mental health services they need. The new beds at S.F. General would be available to uninsured residents and those on Medi-Cal.
Altogether, the expansion could serve up to 450 annually through inpatient services and 900 with outpatient treatments.
“Treating behavioral health concerns is lifesaving and can protect youth from serious social consequences of untreated mental illness, including difficulty maintaining housing, connections to family and community, and employment, and premature death,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco director of health. “By investing in public health care systems, the state is investing in the future of our youth and giving them the best opportunities to grow and thrive.”
Health officials close to the plan said they are still working out details on how patients will be able to access the outpatient treatments, which could be for a wide range of mental health challenges including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, psychosis or others.
The inpatient beds will be reserved for youth placed on an involuntary hold who are deemed at risk of harming themselves or others, known as a 5585 hold.
The beds are not part of The City’s ongoing effort to grow more than 400 mental health beds across San Francisco through Mental Health SF, which largely focuses on reforming the mental health and substance use treatment system for adults in San Francisco.
“Our youth deserve the same access to quality care, but for too long San Francisco’s most vulnerable communities who are low-income or without healthcare coverage have been overlooked. When we invest in intervening and comprehensive services for this critical age group, we know they have a real shot at leading healthy and full lives,” said Mayor London Breed.
Starting in 2023, the state funding will be used to renovate two large and currently unused spaces at S.F. General to bring them up to code for youth medical services. The 12-bed inpatient adolescent psychiatric hospital will operate on the seventh floor of S.F. General and the sixth floor will expand current outpatient services.
It’s not yet clear how soon the beds will be available.
San Francisco was among 54 awardees this year under the state grant program to build out behavioral health facilities for youth.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.