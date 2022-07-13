San Francisco is expected to run out of the vaccine used to protect against monkeypox this week, according to city public health officials. More doses are on the way, but it's uncertain when supply will become more readily available.
The race to vaccinate individuals who are most at risk of monkeypox hasn't kept up with need and demand. Even with more appointments opening up, people have waited up to five hours in line for the two-dose shot and others have been turned away when supplies dry up.
“We have seen high demand from San Franciscans who self-identify as gay, bisexual, trans and MSM to get vaccinated. We take this as a positive sign that people are being proactive about their health and want to protect themselves,” said Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax. “This week we have requested enough doses from the federal supply to vaccinate 35,000 people who are at highest risk of an infection. This is a starting point and puts us on the path toward our larger goal of making the monkeypox vaccine available to anyone who could benefit from prevention.”
San Francisco has reported 68 cases of monkeypox as of July 13, representing about 40% of reported cases statewide. Actual number of cases are expected to be higher, however, due to limitations around testing.
It typically can take up to two weeks to develop symptoms of monkeypox after exposure. Symptoms often first appear as a rash that looks like blisters on the face and other parts of the body. That can be followed by flu-like symptoms including fever, head and body ache and fatigue. Some individuals never develop a rash or any symptoms at all. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Tuesday, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman introduced a resolution calling on the CDC, as well as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to accelerate efforts to purchase and distribute monkeypox vaccines.
“The abysmal federal response to monkeypox is insulting and dangerous to gay and bisexual men and trans people across the country,” said Mandelman. “800,000 doses by the end of the summer is an entirely unacceptable goal, especially after demonstrating our capacity to vaccinate millions of people a month for COVID-19.”
More than 1,700 doses have been administered so far among San Franciscans. The City's inoculation strategy has been to distribute the shots to health clinics that work closely with gay and bisexual men and transgender people, who are currently being disproportionately impacted by the disease.
Anyone is able to get infected with monkeypox, which can spread from skin-to-skin contact, sex, kissing, breathing at very close range, or sharing bedding and clothing.
Locations that have received vaccines in San Francisco include clinics run by the Department of Public Health, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s Strut clinic and Kaiser Permanente.
“We need an enormous amount of additional vaccine doses, and we need it immediately,” said state Senator Scott Wiener. “The federal government’s failures are threatening to deeply harm our community. Once we move past this emergency, we need accountability for these failures — failures that put people’s lives and health in jeopardy.”
More information about monkeypox, vaccines and testing can be found at https://sf.gov/information/monkeypox.