SFFD paramedics use Narcan to revive an unconscious homeless man on Market Street between the Tenderloin Center and the Orpheum Theater in June.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco leaders want to speed up the opening of 12 so-called “wellness hubs” that would provide supervised drug consumption for those most affected by the opioid crisis.

The Board of Supervisors’ move comes just days after Department of Public Health officials pulled the plug on plans to start such operations with two local nonprofits, and about a week after The City closed its only supervised consumption site, located at the Tenderloin Center, without plans for any replacement services for the nearly 400 people who came to the facility daily for food, showers and overdose prevention support.

