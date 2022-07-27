San Francisco supervisors sent a unified plea to Washington on Tuesday evening, urging the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to halt patient transfers out of Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center as the facility seeks to regain certification.
Federal regulators at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, are requiring that Laguna Honda discharge as many patients as possible before Sept. 13, the soonest possible date of closure for the hospital if recertification is unsuccessful.
Laguna Honda had transferred 57 out of 681 residents as of Tuesday, according to a data dashboard updated by the hospital. Four of those who moved died within just a few days after their relocation. At least three were sent to homeless shelters.
“We have been pressured aggressively … for not moving frail patients and transferring quickly enough. Now we have had four patients who have died after they transferred from Laguna Honda,” said Supervisor Myrna Melgar, whose district includes Laguna Honda. “We are urging them in light of this fourth death to reverse the decision.”
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass a resolution that calls on U.S. Secretary Xavier Becerra of the Department of Health and Human Services to “suspend the requirement to relocate and transfer vulnerable patients at Laguna Honda Hospital while it is trying to regain certification.”
The resolution urges Becerra to extend Medicare and Medicaid payments until the certification process is complete, likely at the end of the year.
The full board also approved asking Gov. Gavin Newsom and state public health chief Tomás J. Aragón to declare the closure of Laguna Honda an emergency and to stop the relocation of residents.
“We cannot declare victory yet, but the pressure to stop this brutality was just increased significantly today,” said Joseph Urban, whose mother-in-law lives at Laguna Honda. “This cause isn't a theoretical problem. Four people from Laguna Honda have already died because of this CDPH & CMS program. More are about to die if it continues.”
Urban started an online petition to stop the relocations at Laguna Honda which has gathered more than 1,400 signatures.
In April, federal regulators ordered Laguna Honda to relocate patients after cutting the hospital off from Medicare and Medi-Cal payments following a series of inspections that showed noncompliance on a number of safety issues. Those citations included finding illicit substances and drug paraphernalia on site, and failure to adhere to some hygiene and equipment safety protocols.
The resolution put forward by Supervisor Melgar is largely symbolic and does not carry any binding authority. The hospital must continue to implement its closure plan unless a change of action is approved by federal regulators.
Elder care advocates and medical and legal experts are baffled by the situation unfolding at Laguna Honda. Politicians are increasingly joining the chorus calling on government and regulatory officials to pause the relocations until the hospital’s future is more clear.
“If Laguna Honda wasn’t doing the right thing, why not give them the time to get this done? You could give Laguna Honda time to get things in order before you move everyone out,” said former San Francisco City Attorney Louise Renne. “I just find it unconscionable to be discharging the residents under all of these circumstances.”
The 156-year-old hospital is the largest skilled nursing facility in California, and one of the fewer and fewer places in San Francisco where low-income people and seniors with a wide range of medical needs can age in place or receive rehabilitative services.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Mayor London Breed and now the full Board of Supervisors have expressed their support for keeping the hospital open and extending Medi-Cal and Medicaid payments through the end of the year.
“We now need to see some compassionate leadership from both Gov. Newsom and Secretary Becerra. Ultimately, this reflects poorly on Becerra's boss, President Biden,” Urban said. “The Federal government's program has just killed four residents from the country's largest skilled nursing facility. Stopping this program is the only option for a just society to consider.”