San Francisco has reached a $54 million settlement with two major drug manufacturers in an ongoing landmark opioid trial, City Attorney David Chiu announced Tuesday.
Opioid manufacturers Allergan and Teva, two of the world's largest generic drug manufactures, will pay San Francisco $34 million in cash and another $20 million to purchase Narcan, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an overdose, for distribution across The City.
Allergan and Teva did not admit to any liability as part of the settlement.
The settlement follows a $10 million deal The City reached with Endo pharmaceuticals in April just before the federal civil case began.
“Opioids have wreaked havoc across our nation, and cities like San Francisco have shouldered the burden of the epidemic,” said Chiu. “Under this agreement, our city will receive significant resources to combat the opioid crisis and bring relief to our communities.”
Walgreens remains the sole defendant in the San Francisco case, which began closing arguments Tuesday morning. The trial is being held in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California with Judge Charles R. Breyer presiding.
The lawsuit alleges Walgreens “over-dispensed opioids without proper due diligence and failed to identify, divert and report suspicious orders as required by law,” according to a press release.
Between 2015 and 2020, opioid-related overdose deaths in San Francisco increased by 478%. From 2006 to 2014, about 163,645,000 opioid pills were distributed in San Francisco, roughly 22 pills per person per year.
However, the majority of overdose deaths are not tied to prescriptions but instead to illicit drugs. Some health experts argue that cracking down on pharmacies and manufacturers could make it more difficult for people who could benefit from opioids to access them, and could do little to prevent harm where prescriptions aren't involved.
Opioid prescription rates have been on the decline in the United States for the last decade. In 2020, the dispensing rate fell to its lowest level in 15 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The settlement will, however, boost The City's approach to slowing overdose rates by increasing Narcan distribution to people who use drugs and to first responders.
The trial has drawn national attention for being the first case to name all three players in the opioid supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies. The city attorney alleges manufacturers, distributors and dispensers of prescription opioids violated California’s public nuisance law by flooding The City with opioids and creating a health emergency.
Plaintiffs argue the companies violated the federal Controlled Substances Act and California’s Unfair Competition Law through misleading marketing and by failing to flag suspicious prescription activity. They point to pharmacists with unusually high prescription referrals or pharmacies with grossly high allocations of opioids.
The nonjury trial is the fourth of a series of so-called bellwether opioid litigation proceedings that have involved more than 3,000 cities and counties across the country, together comprising the National Prescription Opioid Litigation. After multiple jurisdictions brought on similar lawsuits against the drug companies, a judge in Ohio selected a handful of cases to move forward to set expectations for future similar cases.
“We look forward to presenting closing arguments in our trial against the remaining defendant, Walgreens, to make sure they are also held accountable for the crisis they fueled,” Chiu said.
In a motion filed June 9, Walgreens said there was no evidence the pharmacy dispensed any prescriptions that were medically inappropriate, such as not written for a legitimate medical purpose, or caused direct harm to anyone.