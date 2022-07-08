As monkeypox cases rise in San Francisco, people at-risk of the disease are turning to public health officials for more access to limited tests and vaccines to slow the spread.
As of July 5, San Francisco has 40 probable cases following the first case reported on June 3. Health experts believe the number is higher, however, because of limited access to testing.
The vast majority of cases so far in San Francisco have been self-reported by gay and bisexual men. Organizers of recent large Pride events, including the Electroluxx Pride Party on June 24 and the Burning Man Afterglow party on June 25, sent notices to attendees informing them about possible exposure and how to get access to vaccines and other health care.
“It’s much more common than people suspect. We doubled in cases last week,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF.
Chin-Hong has treated some patients who came in with suspected monkeypox, which is rarely fatal and typically resolves on its own. He and other San Francisco health experts say that now is a critical time to vaccinate high-risk populations to prevent the outbreak from becoming endemic and becoming a new sexually transmitted disease.
“There should be a clear direction for men who have had exposure or have multiple sexual partners. It’s the usual risk factors for an STD, really,” said Monica Gandhi, associate division chief of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at UCSF and San Francisco General Hospital.
If vaccination efforts can't keep up with transmission, monkeypox could potentially become endemic, such as other diseases regularly found locally including STDs or the flu.
But that's still avoidable. And outbreaks have been contained in the past.
One monkeypox outbreak started in 2003 after a shipment of animals carrying the virus was imported from Ghana to Texas. Once in the United States, the infected animals were kept alongside prairie dogs that were later sold as pets. The prairie dogs then infected their owners. The outbreak was contained through extensive testing and vaccine deployment.
Those who are old enough to have received a small pox vaccine before the 1970s also have a strong layer of protection, Gandhi said.
Symptoms often first appear as a rash that looks like blisters on the face and other parts of the body. That can be followed by flu-like symptoms including fever, head and body ache and fatigue. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health received 580 vaccines as of Friday, July 1 and 2,308 additional doses this week. The City will continue to procure vaccines as they become available from federal health authorities, who distribute the dosages nationally.
But vaccine supply is not yet meeting the demand locally and nationwide. The United States had 699 confirmed cases as of Thursday, and California had 136, according to the CDC.
“In the last few weeks, we’ve seen cases of monkeypox at our clinic. We don’t want to scare you, but we’re now seeing cases on a regular basis. And we’re going to start seeing a lot more cases if we don’t act swiftly and boldly,” said Dr. Tyler TerMeer, CEO of San Francisco AIDS Foundation, in a blog post on Tuesday .
The foundation initially received 60 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, which TerMeer said is far short of the demand they are seeing.
"The federal government needs to dramatically increase the supply of the vaccine and distribute it to impacted local communities as quickly as possible. We have no time to spare," said Senator Scott Wiener and Assemblyman Matt Haney in a joint statement. "It’s completely unacceptable that the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and other community clinics are receiving so few doses. We need a sufficient quantity of vaccines so that everyone who is at risk has access."
Tom Temprano, political director for Equality California, a statewide civil rights organization, tweeted Thursday that “the lack of vaccine/testing capacity as Monkeypox cases surge is maddening given it’s easily spread and already present.”
Temprano said he received a notice about possible monkeypox exposure from one of the Pride events he attended.
“All I can gather is that I should get a vaccine that we have next to none of,” Temprano tweeted.
Health officials are instructing those who have had a close contact with someone who has monkeypox to seek vaccinations within 14 days from a handful of clinics around The City that have received doses, or their primary care doctor. Currently, only those who have had close contact or have been notified about potential exposure are eligible for the vaccine in San Francisco. If taken early enough after exposure, the vaccine can prevent infection.
Chin-Hong suggested The City could expand pop-up vaccine clinics or other low-barrier outreach methods, similar to what cities such as New York and Toronto have done.
“With events coming up like Folsom (Street Fair), The City can immunize a bunch of people. That’s going to be the only way now to stem the tide,” said Chin-Hong.
Unlike with COVID-19, which has a short incubation time of a couple days, it can take about two to three weeks for someone infected with monkeypox to show symptoms. That can make it harder to detect before potentially exposing someone else.
That long incubation period comes with a silver lining, however: It gives people more time to get vaccinated and protected after exposure.
“If we can vaccinate people quickly, maybe we can shut it down,” Gandhi said. “But if we don’t, it will get in our population.”