No need to panic yet, say city health experts, but COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and other germs are here and likely to spread in the coming winter months.
“We are in such a different place than before with COVID. We may and will see an increase in people getting sick in the community, but a vaccine-heavy community like the Bay Area probably won’t be largely sick,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF.
But new health challenges are emerging. Cases of viruses like RSV and influenza are higher than they have been in several years here in the Bay Area.
“We are at the breaking point here in S.F. with more RSV cases, we may have to think about having tents or adult beds to take care of pediatric hospitalizations for kids,” said Chin-Hong.
To that end, everyone can benefit from preparing for the most common winter viruses to keep holiday festivities on track and safe.
Chin-Hong’s prep list is simple: Get up-to-date on vaccines and flu shots, wash your hands well and frequently, and stay home when you’re sick. Also, stock up on supplies like tissues, masks, cough drops, COVID tests and other medicines before getting sick.
“We want this to be the year people get back together again,” said Chin-Hong. “There are too many negative health effects of loneliness and staying cloistered and being afraid.”
Knowledge of what’s going around is another important tool to staying healthy. Here’s what else you need to know about what bugs are here and what might be coming.
COVID-19
The virus that has dominated life around the globe for more than two years now continues to evolve. Cases are relatively low in San Francisco currently; there were 81 people hospitalized with COVID as of Nov. 21, according to city data. That includes asymptomatic people who were admitted to the hospital for reasons other than COVID but tested positive for the virus once they were there.
But cases of COVID-19 are slowly increasing again in San Francisco and across the nation, wastewater data show.
At UCSF Medical Center, about 3% of people with no symptoms are testing positive for COVID in San Francisco currently, Chin-Hong said, based off of data from mandatory testing of patients.
“If you go in to a store randomly and it’s a rush hour with say 60 people, probably two of them will have COVID and wouldn’t know it. At the peak COVID surge, it was about 1 in 15 who had it,” said Chin-Hong.
He’s optimistic that a high vaccine uptake and new booster shots will help prevent San Francisco from a surge like in January 2022, when the Omicron variant led to skyrocketing cases.
“I think we won’t see anything even close to last year or two years ago. They all seem to be flavors of Omicron right now,” said Chin-Hong, referring to different COVID-19 variants. “COVID has figured out the best formula and it’s hard to get much better than this amazing well-oiled virus that it’s created except incremental changes.”
Omicron is still the dominant variant across COVID-19 cases in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. The particular Omicron subvariants that were most present across the state as of Nov. 16, 2022 were BA.5 (46.5%), BQ.1 (16.3%), BF.7 (11.6%), BQ.1.1 (7.0%), BA.2.75 (4.7%) and BA.4.6 (4.7%).
Staying up to date on vaccines and masking in busy indoor settings are the most powerful protections against COVID. Treatments are also available for people who get sick.
Respiratory syncytial virus
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is a highly contagious yet common respiratory virus. Nearly every infant catches it at some point. Symptoms are similar to that of a common cold, including runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever and loss of appetite.
It is often mild, and most infections go away on their own within a week or two, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, serious RSV cases can lead to hospitalization or other infections such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Dehydration from loss of appetite is also a risk.
One child under age 5 died due to combined flu and RSV this month, the California Department of Public Health recently reported.
Across the state, pediatric hospitals are grappling with high cases and low pediatric bed availability. In Los Angeles, tents have been set up outside hospitals to treat an overflow of patients.
Locally, San Francisco may be reaching that point too, underscoring the need to stay home when sick and take other basic precautions.
“There are much fewer beds for kids than adults and the system feels more strained,” said Chin-Hong.
Anyone can catch RSV, but people under 2 and over 65 are most at risk of serious illness.
Influenza
While RSV has garnered much media attention recently, the common flu is simultaneously ramping up quietly and rapidly across the state.
San Francisco is seeing higher cases of the flu this season compared with the last five winters, Chin-Hong said.
“California went from low to high levels of flu in two weeks. It’s trailing RSV, but it’s definitely coming on board. It is going up, and it’s only a matter of time before it spills into hospitals,” said Chin-Hong.
But we’ve seen this movie before, Chin-Hong said, and can look to Australia’s recent flu season — which was the worst it’s been in five years and has recovered — for reassurance.
Practicing caution is still a good idea, he added, especially for those who are immunocompromised or live with people at high-risk of getting sick. Similar to RSV, infants and elderly people are at highest risk of infection.
Getting a flu shot, wearing a mask in busy indoor places, frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick can all help slow the spread of the flu.
“This isn’t new. Typically this might last about five months, and we are still seeing numbers increase, which is worrisome,” Chin-Hong said.