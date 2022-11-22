flu season 1

Pharmacist student Bethanie Pan, with the American Pharmacy Student Alliance, prepares a dose of influenza vaccine in 2020.

 Damian Dovarganes/associated press

Story Highlights

How to stay healthy

Get up-to-date on vaccines and flu shots.

Wash your hands well and frequently.

Stay home when you're sick.

Stock up on supplies like tissues, masks, cough drops, COVID tests and other medicines.

No need to panic yet, say city health experts, but COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and other germs are here and likely to spread in the coming winter months.

“We are in such a different place than before with COVID. We may and will see an increase in people getting sick in the community, but a vaccine-heavy community like the Bay Area probably won’t be largely sick,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF.

