The number of overdose deaths in San Francisco declined by 11% to 625 in 2021 compared to 2020, but the rates of overdose death in The City remain at epidemic levels, according to a Department of Public Health report released Friday.
Moreover, Black San Franciscans are far more likely than other racial and ethnic groups to experience harms associated with drug use and overdose.
“This report underscores the seriousness of the crisis of overdose deaths in San Francisco,” said Dr. Hillary Kunins, director of Behavioral Health Services. “The data tell us where we need to focus our efforts to make meaningful change, especially in BIPOC communities that have been unjustly impacted by overdoses and drug use. We can make more progress, and we will.”
Overdose deaths in San Francisco are largely be driven by fentanyl, an opioid about 50 times more potent than heroin, and often in combination with other substances such as methamphetamine.
The Tenderloin, Mission and South of Market neighborhoods were most heavily impacted by overdose deaths in 2021, according to the report titled “Substance Use Trends in San Francisco Through 2021.” Areas in the southeast part of The City including the Bayview also had high overdose mortality rates compared to other neighborhoods.
Across all geographies, males, people between the ages 50 to 59 years, and Black San Franciscans all experienced the highest rates of overdose death. Rates of substance use treatment were also highest among Black San Franciscans. However, the overall number of admissions to addiction treatment programs for opioids, cocaine and alcohol has decreased since 2015.
The vast racial disparity in overdose deaths in San Francisco is reflected across the country in other places struggling with the opioid epidemic as well.
“The disparity has always been there, but it got much worse in the last few years. This comes down to social determinants of health and structural racism,” said Dr. Phillip Coffin, director of Substance Use Research at the San Francisco Department of Public Health. “The tools that the Health Department has are limited in being able to sufficiently address some of these disparities, which is why (The City's Overdose Prevention) plan talks about this as a city wide, multi-agency efforts. It’s not just about needles and naloxone, it’s about changing deeper societal problems.“
Meanwhile, the number of people using medication assisted treatment such as buprenorphine has more than doubled since 2009.
“The plus side is more people have received opioid use disorder treatment” through medications like buprenorphine, which helps reduce withdrawal symptoms from opioids, Coffin said. “And we have seen more admissions to methamphetamine treatment this year after a decline.”
The report also shows that opioid prescriptions have declined by 52% in San Francisco over the last decade.
Public health officials attribute the high overdose rates to an increasingly more deadly drug supply with the introduction of fentanyl around 2018.
Part of the decline in overdose deaths is likely due to less social isolation coming out of the pandemic, along with a variety of overdose prevention efforts launched since 2020, said Coffin. That includes a street crisis team that responds to calls for overdose, increasing distribution of the overdose-reversal medication naloxone across communities that use drugs and launching a safe consumption site at the Tenderloin Center.
Last month, San Francisco's public health officials revealed a four-part plan to continue to curb overdose deaths. A key part of the program is to continue to increase access and distribution of naloxone, as well as to open up two so-called wellness hubs with overdose prevention services similar to what was offered at the Tenderloin Center, which is now slated to close in December.
The wellness hubs will offer supplies that help reduce harms associated with drug use, such as clean needles and naloxone, as well as a place where people can use drugs in a medically supervised setting.