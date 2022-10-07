27639931_web1_211224-SFE-TLARRESTS_1

Overdose deaths in San Francisco are largely driven by fentanyl, an opioid about 50 times more potent than heroin, and often in combination with other substances such as methamphetamine. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The number of overdose deaths in San Francisco declined by 11% to 625 in 2021 compared to 2020, but the rates of overdose death in The City remain at epidemic levels, according to a Department of Public Health report released Friday.

Moreover, Black San Franciscans are far more likely than other racial and ethnic groups to experience harms associated with drug use and overdose. 

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com

