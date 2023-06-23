Abortion protestors at City Hall with the news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Other states were also considering measures to regulate reproductive health after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and ruled that states could decide whether to allow abortion.

One year after the United States Supreme Court voted in Dobbs v. Jackson to overturn a longstanding precedent protecting abortion rights across the country, one San Franciscan’s ambitious plan to offer reproductive care to women in Southern states is nearing a critical point: sink or swim.  

Last June, Meg Autry, an OB-GYN at UCSF, captured media attention for her proposal to introduce a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico that would offer services to individuals in nearby states whose access to care has been restricted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

