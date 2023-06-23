One year after the United States Supreme Court voted in Dobbs v. Jackson to overturn a longstanding precedent protecting abortion rights across the country, one San Franciscan’s ambitious plan to offer reproductive care to women in Southern states is nearing a critical point: sink or swim.
Last June, Meg Autry, an OB-GYN at UCSF, captured media attention for her proposal to introduce a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico that would offer services to individuals in nearby states whose access to care has been restricted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Autry and her colleagues had been considering the possibility of a waterborne clinic for some time before publicly launching the project, she said. But as it became clearer that abortion protections were at risk, they knew it was time to act.
“When the Dobbs decision leaked, we were basically like, ‘OK, we need to be far enough along that when this decision comes down, we have a real solution,’” she said. “And so that’s what we did.”
The boat would operate in federal waters, meaning state restrictions would not apply. Casino boat companies follow a similar logic. Other models for waterborne healthcare already exist. For example, Women on Waves, a Dutch nonprofit, offers reproductive care in international waters off the shores of countries where those abortions are illegal.
PRROWESS, the nonprofit incorporated to operate the floating clinic, has received support from a wide swath of volunteers, including medical professionals, maritime experts and lawyers. It raised $261,949 in donations in 2022, according to public tax filings.
But that amount is primarily from small donors, said Autry — and it’s not enough to fund the clinic that she and her colleagues had hoped to send into the gulf by summer of this year.
“We had interest from foundations, who would probably be the ones that would be giving us the most money. But in the end, we're not really what foundations do,” she said. “They don't fund brick and mortar, which is kind of what a boat is.”
Last year, Autry estimated that the clinic could come with a $20 million price tag. First and foremost, the project relies on acquiring a sea-sound vessel to provide services. Ideally, the boat would be superyacht-sized — at least 45 meters (49 yards) long. But superyachts are not known for their affordability.
The hope, Autry said, is to find a donor who is willing to invest $3 to $5 million for what could potentially be very little return.
“They could help us get a boat, and we could retrofit it, and we could be shut down in a day,” Autry said.
PRROWESS has worked extensively with lawyers to guarantee the legality of the operation — but as ongoing legal battles against the FDA-approved abortion medication mifepristone have shown, “we're just in unknown waters” when it comes to protections, Autry said.
“The services PRROWESS is planning to provide are 100% legal,” said Amanda Allen, senior counsel at the Lawyering Project, which represents the nonprofit, in a statement to The Examiner last year. “Any legal threats to the boat’s operations, staff and patients will come from the same anti-abortion extremists who created this public health crisis.”
The clinic would aim to operate in the gulf three weeks per month, providing prescreened patients secure transport to and from the boat, where they could receive comprehensive reproductive health care. Depending on need, the clinic would offer surgical abortions up to 14 weeks, contraception — including emergency contraception — testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and in some instances, legal aid or social services at little or no cost to patients.
Without the support of a major donor, Autry and other leaders at PRROWESS are considering downsizing the operation. Last week, the team went to look at a smaller boat, which would allow fewer patients on board at a time but could offer an initial proof of concept and a test of the ship’s legal feasibility.
PRROWESS aims to support patients in states surrounding the Gulf of Mexico where access to reproductive healthcare has been limited and to whom travel to other states could be an undue burden. Since the Dobbs decision, the urgency to provide that care has only increased.
Four of the states PRROWESS intends to serve — Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Alabama — are among the 14 nationwide that have passed outright bans on abortion care. Florida, the fifth state it hopes to serve, currently bans care after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Legislation to limit care in the state after six weeks is set to go into effect July 1, pending approval from the Florida Supreme Court.
“The concept is even more relevant daily,” said Autry. “We know that the number of abortions have gone down; we know that the number of abortions in less restricted states has not gone up enough to make that difference.”
Society of Family Planning’s #WeCount program estimates that clinician-administered abortions decreased from 82,450 in April 2022 to 80,600 last December. Of those, states with abortion bans saw a drop from an estimated 7,500 abortions in April 2022 to fewer than 10 abortions per month after August 2022. The count does not include medicated abortions.
Traveling to a different state to receive an abortion is still legal, and funds to support that travel have gained traction as more states have opted to limit abortion access. But those funds fall short for some people, said Autry.
A post-Dobbs survey administered by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project at UT Austin, in collaboration with PRROWESS, found that 79% of respondents said they would get an abortion on a boat if it were the cheapest option when asked what they would do to receive care.
Most of those respondents were people of color. In 2020, among 29 states and the District of Columbia — all of which reported racial and ethnic data on abortions — 39% of all women who had abortions were non-Hispanic Black, while 33% were non-Hispanic White, 21% were Hispanic, and 7% were of other races or ethnicities, according to the Center for Disease Control.
“The reality of it for people who are single parents, or who are the sole care provider, they can't take three days away from their job,” said Autry. “When it's close and it would only take a day — it doesn't matter how much money you have, you can't get those two days back.”
June 24 marks 365 days since Roe v. Wade was overturned.