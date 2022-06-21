Parents of little ones, rejoice: COVID-19 vaccines are now available to children between 6 months and 4 years of age in San Francisco.
"We are excited to be closing the last remaining gap in vaccinations for children under 5,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health in San Francisco, in a prepared statement. “This is an important moment for the nearly 40,000 eligible children in San Francisco who can now receive the best defense against the virus and protect family members and other who may be medically vulnerable. Families and caregivers should consider the COVID-19 vaccine as an opportunity to connect to their pediatrician or provider and seek one-on-one medical guidance about this vaccine, as well as other health needs a child may have, including getting up to date on all needed immunizations.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved by state and federal public health agencies for young children and infants at least six months old. Pfizer offers a three-dose series and Moderna's is a two-dose series; both are a smaller dose than what is given to older children and adults.
Families can find vaccines through their primary health care provider or at one of San Francisco's vaccination clinics. Some pharmacies will also offer vaccines as part of the eligibility expansion, however, most will serve children ages 3 and older. Appointments can be booked directly through pharmacies or via https://sf.gov/get-vaccinated-against-covid-19.
For a list of other vaccine sites, including neighborhood sites, also visit sf.gov/getvaccinated.