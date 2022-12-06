COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other germs are here and likely to spread in the coming winter months.
The pediatric hospital and intensive care unit are both currently at 99% capacity at UCSF, according to Chin-Hong.
San Francisco is not alone in the current surge of illnesses impacting children. Flu hospitalizations have hit their highest levels in more than a decade for this time of year across the country, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Monday.
Hospitals in San Diego recently erected tents to deal with an overflow of young patients as cases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) spiked.
San Francisco is now “on the precipice” of a similar overflow plan, Chin-Hong said.
That could look like setting up tents outside children’s hospitals to deal with emergency room overflow for injuries and other less severe visits that also require less time. People who are sicker would get priority for inside beds.
“We are still continuing to see a strain on the system and there’s no sign of that abating at the moment. We have Thanksgiving, Christmas, then New Year’s Eve. It’s a 1-2-3 punch with little time to recover,” Chin-Hong said.
Cases of COVID-19, RSV and common colds are all creeping up as winter weather sets in. But influenza is what the majority of children at UCSF are being hospitalized for currently.
“RSV isn’t the only game in town anymore. The biggest reason for hospitalization for kids right now is influenza, and the highest age group in our patient visits is in 0-4 age group,” Chin-Hong said.
Cases are rising quickly. On Oct. 29, UCSF had 10 cases of flu recorded among patients. One month later, that had risen to 60.
There currently are not many treatment options for RSV or the flu, but both often resolve on their own in children and adults. And getting sick with influenza will not provide immunity to RSV or other illnesses.
On Dec. 2, San Francisco public health officials announced the first recorded death this season caused by influenza. The person was under 65 and not vaccinated and had preexisting medical conditions, the San Francisco Department of Public Health said.
“You don’t get immunity to the others when you get one. It’s infection roulette,” said Chin-Hong. “It seems like it’s never ending.”
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are creating a perfect storm of respiratory disease that is overwhelming the nation's health care systems.
Part of the current strain is due to the fact that children are facing the brunt of the flu and RSV surge, but there are fewer beds in hospitals that are licensed to care for kids.
“In adult hospitals, you can move people to another hospital or delay admission, there is more capacity, but with kids there isn’t that much. There usually are many more adults who need acute care, so typically there aren’t as many pediatric beds,” said Chin-Hong. “If you have an onslaught of young patients, it breaks the bank sooner in a children’s hospital.”
