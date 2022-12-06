UCSF

UCSF

 ©2018 Barbara Ries

Bay Area children’s hospitals are reaching maximum capacity as influenza season continues to ramp up.

“It just seems like everyone is sick now,” said Peter Chin-Hong, associate dean at UCSF and an infectious disease specialist.

Peter Chin-Hong

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like