Jill Biden touched down in Mission Bay this week with defeating cancer at the top of her agenda.
The first lady came to San Francisco to promote the Biden administration’s efforts to cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people living with and surviving cancer.
There are currently around 30 trials open across related to cancer treatment at UCSF, including trials focused on survivorship, according to Dr. Laura Esserman. “We don’t think one size fits all,” she told the first lady.
First Lady Jill Biden takes a tour while visiting the University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (C) talks with cancer patient Penny Marienthal (L) as Dr. Laura Esserman (R) looks during the First Lady’s visit at the University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 06 October 2022. As part of the Biden Administration’s Cancer Moonshot and to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, First Lady Jill Biden visits to highlight advances in breast cancer research and programs that support breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.
First Lady Jill Biden takes a tour while visiting the University of California San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (C) talks with cancer patient Penny Marienthal (L) as Dr. Laura Esserman (R) looks during the First Lady’s visit at the University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 06 October 2022. As part of the Biden Administration’s Cancer Moonshot and to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, First Lady Jill Biden visits to highlight advances in breast cancer research and programs that support breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.
One of those studies is the WISDOM project, which aims to work with at least 100,000 women from across the country to develop more effective ways to detect breast cancer.
The study seeks to find out if all women should get an annual mammogram — which has largely been promoted as the best practice in recent years — or if check-ups should be at a unique pace depending on personal risk factors.
The study is comparing annual mammograms and personalized screening schedules based on a woman’s risk for breast cancer, including genetic risk factors, lifestyle attributes and breast density.
Mammograms don’t work as well on younger women and don’t always pick up tumors in the early stages, according to Dr. Alan Ashworth, the center’s president who helped discover a genetic mutation that makes breast cancer and other cancers more likely. Multiple companies are now working to develop DNA and blood-based breast cancer detection tools as well, he said.
Biden shared her own personal experience with cancer on Friday, including how four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer at the same time. President Joe Biden’s late son Beau died of a brain tumor at age 46. As vice president in 2016, Joe Biden led the Cancer Moonshot with the mission to accelerate the rate of progress against cancer.
“We have gone through this journey and we know how painful it is for families,” Biden said. “I love what you are doing here.”
Speaking directly to one of UCSF’s breast cancer patients and survivors, Penny Marienthal, who participated in a clinical trial that was successful for her, Biden said: “It’s so hard to go through all the treatments and to have the disease of cancer, and being asked to be in a clinical trial, takes a lot of courage.”
