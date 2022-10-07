Jill Biden at UCSF

First Lady Jill Biden talks about cancer reduction while meeting with medical professionals and students during a visit to the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCSF in San Francisco.

 Jeff Chiu, Pool/associated press

Jill Biden touched down in Mission Bay this week with defeating cancer at the top of her agenda.

The first lady came to San Francisco to promote the Biden administration’s efforts to cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people living with and surviving cancer.

