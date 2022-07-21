Voices of frustration rang out loud and clear in City Hall on Thursday over San Francisco’s response and messaging around monkeypox.
Speakers at the meeting said too many community members were relying on word of mouth or posts from friends on Twitter to find out when and where they might get an appointment for a monkeypox vaccine. Some San Franciscans have had to wait up to five hours in line and still got turned away when supplies run out.
“San Francisco in the 80’s pioneered a national model for the response to the AIDS crisis. We pioneered a model for the COVID crisis. But we are not pioneering a response to the monkeypox crisis,” said Tom Temprano, political director for Equality California, a statewide LBGTQ civil rights organization.
San Francisco has vaccinated 6,100 people for monkeypox as of July 20, according to Stephanie Cohen, Director HIV/STI Prevention, Disease Prevention and Control Branch in the San Francisco Department of Public Health. The City has received 7,743 doses to date and has requested 35,000 from state public health officials, who distribute the supply provided by the U.S. government.
The monkeypox vaccine, called Jynneos, is in high demand globally and supplies remain limited.
Speakers on Thursday acknowledged the global supply shortage, but criticized the that the vaccines have been made available primarily to those with the ability to take time off from work to wait in long lines from which they could be turned away.
“It was a highly privilege crowd and a largely white crowd,” one member of the public shared about his experience waiting in line to get the vaccine. “Many folks don’t have the privilege to take a day off and drive across the county.”
Monkeypox is a rare disease and most cases resolve themselves on their own after about two to four weeks; however, some cases can be serious.
San Francisco had 141 cases as of July 20, and California had a total of 266 cases. A total of 13,340 cases have been identified across the globe.
Symptoms often first appear as a rash that looks like blisters on the face and other parts of the body. That can be followed by flu-like symptoms including fever, head and body ache and fatigue. Some individuals never develop a rash or any symptoms at all. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Monkeypox is not a new disease, but the current outbreak marks the first time it has traveled to so many countries outside western Africa at once.
Currently, the Jynneos vaccine is available for high-risk groups in San Francisco. That currently includes gay, bisexual, trans people and other men who have sex with men who have had multiple sex partners in the past 14 days. Sex workers are also a priority group.
Due to a limited number of doses, San Francisco Department of Public Health is prioritizing first shots among groups identified as high risk of infection.
That means individuals who have secured an appointment for their second dose of the monkeypox virus may have to give up their slot, public health officials signaled on Thursday.
“We do intend that everyone will receive a second dose, but the guidance right now from the state is to prioritize first doses,” said Cohen of SFDPH.
When asked if that means individuals who have a second dose appointment could be turned away, Cohen said yes, it could.
Supervisors and members of the public speaking in the meeting said they were unaware that first doses are prioritized over a completed series.
“Communications have been poor,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who called the hearing. “It would be quite a bad look to have people showing up for appointments that have been cancelled and having not been given notification about that.”
Temprano, who has shared his struggle navigating the monkeypox vaccine process, said, “It is unforgivable that I find out I don’t have an appointment through this hearing. We need DPH to be sharing that information. We need the city to be leading this response with the urgency it needs.”
The majority of monkeypox cases in San Francisco have been among cisgender men between the ages of 25 and 54, according to data shared by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. About 97.7% of cases have been among self-identified cis men and 2.3% of cases are among trans men.
Gay-identifying individuals currently make up 88% of cases identified in San Francisco, 1.2% have been among those identifying as bisexual, and 9.3% of cases did not disclose a sexual orientation.
But anyone can get infected with monkeypox.
The disease primarily spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact and bodily fluids, which can be transmitted in crowded settings or through sexual contact. It’s not yet known if monkeypox spreads through semen or vaginal fluids.
Organizations such as the San Francisco Aids Foundation (SFAF) have stepped up alongside SFDPH to provide essential information to community members, such as a hotline and a virtual town hall for questions on monkeypox. That hotline has averaged up to two calls per minute during peak hours since it was created, according to Tyler TerMeer, CEO of SFAF.
“We are in a moment of crisis. We are in a moment where the federal government has failed us,” said TerMeer. “We are in a very short window and the spread is happening day by day. We need to do whatever we can to get vaccine into the arms of folks.”