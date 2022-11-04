E-40 performs at Warriors game

Rapper E-40 entertains during halftime between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors in the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on October 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

 Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner

A legendary Bay Area rapper performs on the highly anticipated soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the Marvel Studios sequel directed by a Bay Area filmmaker whose legend is quickly growing.

E-40 drops a verse and appears alongside Storm Tha Product — the bilingual Bay Area rapper who hails from San Jose — on "La Vida," the seventh song on the soundtrack accompanying the sequel to the 2018 Academy Award nominee for Best Picture.

