A legendary Bay Area rapper performs on the highly anticipated soundtrack for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the Marvel Studios sequel directed by a Bay Area filmmaker whose legend is quickly growing.
E-40 drops a verse and appears alongside Storm Tha Product — the bilingual Bay Area rapper who hails from San Jose — on "La Vida," the seventh song on the soundtrack accompanying the sequel to the 2018 Academy Award nominee for Best Picture.
Ryan Coogler, the Oakland native who grew up in Richmond and directed both "Black Panther" films, is a producer on the soundtrack, too. OG DAVY — otherwise known as Coogler's younger brother, Noah — teams with Future on "Limoncello."
The "Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, which became available for purchase and streaming on Friday, follows in its predecessor's footsteps with a strong Bay Area presence. Vallejo group SOB X RBE performed "Paramedic!" on 2018's "Black Panther: The Album," a track that took clear inspiration from the "Black Panther" villain: Erik Killmonger, an Oakland orphan portrayed by frequent Coogler collaborator Michael B. Jordan.
Of course, E-40 is arguably Vallejo's most famous son, and his presence on the sequel soundtrack signifies the star power that signed up for what is a tough act to follow. Billboard charted "Black Panther: The Album" as one of the top 100 albums of the last decade.
Still, the assembled talent is doing their best. Marvel said that Rihanna's "Lift Me Up," a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman that is also her first single in six years, had the biggest debut in U.S. radio history. Coogler, the director of 2013's "Fruitvale Station" and 2015's "Creed," was one of the song's co-writers.
In all, the soundtrack's 19 songs feature more than 40 artists from around the globe, including a number of Mesoamerican and Nigerian artists as a nod to those cultures' inspiration of the film's story. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens in Bay Area theaters and around the world on Nov. 18.