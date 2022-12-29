Just as it does each month, the Balboa Theater will screen a San Francisco-set cult classic during the first weekend of the New Year.
This time, however, the film's star, director, executive producer, producer and writer will be there.
Of course, they're the same man.
Tommy Wiseau will appear at all five Balboa Theater showings of "The Room" on Jan. 5, 6 and 7. Doors open for a meet and greet an hour before the 8 p.m. and midnight screenings on Jan. 5 and 6, then again ahead of the 8 p.m. show on Jan. 7.
Tickets for each show, which include an audience Q&A with Wiseau, can be purchased at the Balboa Theater's website for $21. Wiseau will also be selling merchandise during the meet and greet, which attendees can purchase before taking a picture or getting his autograph.
The Roots postponed the set "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," after a show in Denver was rescheduled because of "unforeseen travel issues"
"The Room" follows the love triangle of Tommy, a San Francisco banker played by Wiseau; his fiancee, Lisa (Juliette Danielle); and his best friend, Mark (Greg Sestero). Shot in 2002 on a $6 million budget that Wiseau has never revealed how he financed, the movie's calamitous production was memorably chronicled in "The Disaster Artist," Sestero's 2013 book and the 2017 film of the same name starring Palo Alto natives James and Dave Franco.
But it has endured nearly 20 years after its release in large part because of Wiseau, whom The New York Times once called "a cipher wrapped in an enigma packaged in a carapace that recalls Keith Richards attending a vampire-themed Halloween party."
Wiseau's delivery of the film's oft-quoted lines — chief among them, "You're tearing me apart, Lisa!" and "Oh, hi Mark!" — prompts audiences at midnight screenings to shout the words along with him. Plus, the mystery surrounding him — Did he mean to make a bad movie? How did he end up in the Bay Area, and at Oakland's Laney College, anyway? Was he born in 1968 as he claimed, or 1955 as an associate said? — has made Wiseau a pop culture icon in his own right.
"The shows are a lot fun every month, but when Tommy is with us the energy is through the roof," Michael Blythe, the San Francisco screenings' longtime host, told The Examiner in an email on Thursday. He added that Wiseau really "enjoys interacting" with the audience.
Beyond the monthly screenings, "The Room" also maintains a physical presence in San Francisco. Although much of the film was shot in Los Angeles, shooting locations in The City included what is now Pizza Zone at 555 Beach St. It was a coffee shop back then, and a poster for "The Room" bearing Wiseau's likeness still hangs in a nearby window.
If you attend the shows, Blythe said two keep two rules in mind: There are no refunds, and you can't throw anything — including spoons — at the screen.