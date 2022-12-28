But in 1963, Lee was credited as a co-writer in what amounted to a major Marvel superhero's first comics appearance in San Francisco.
That story set the stage for the landmark first appearance of Marvel's preeminent superhero team, altering the course of history in comics and, later, cinema.
Alongside Robert Bernstein, Lee wrote "Journey Into Mystery" No. 94. The issue, cover-dated for July 1, 1963 and released on May 2, 1963, featured Thor, the Norse god of thunder, carrying out what, at that point, were already a pair of established entertainment tropes.
Under the manipulation of Loki, the Norse god of mischief and his half-brother, Thor destroyed the Golden Gate Bridge.
"Journey Into Mystery" was essentially Thor's comic book by 1963. Issue No. 94 was the 12th featuring a story starring the Norse god, and it was renamed for Thor in its 126th issue. Loki first appeared in "Journey Into Mystery" No. 85, seeking revenge against Thor by threatening Earth.
Nearly eight years after an octopus destroyed the Golden Gate Bridge in 1955's "It Came From Beneath the Sea," and almost three after a meteor destroyed it in the 1959 Japanese film "Battle In Outer Space," Loki directed a hypnotized Thor to "tear the Golden Gate Bridge to shreds" with his mystical hammer Mjolnir.
Among other global landmarks.
This being a comic book, Thor was freed from Loki's mind control after his hammer hit him on the head when he fell through a trapdoor. If you don't remember these events, that's because Odin and the other Asgardian gods cast a spell erasing humanity's memory of its monuments being destroyed.
After rebuilding all of said landmarks, of course.
Loki ended the issue in Asgardian captivity, next appearing in the first issue of "The Avengers" two months later. As it would in the film of the same name 59 years later, Loki's plotting brings the Avengers — consisting of Thor, Iron Man, Ant-Man, the Wasp and Hulk in their initial appearance — together.