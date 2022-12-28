Stan Lee at 2015 San Diego Comic Con

Stan Lee was credited with plotting Thor's brief visit to San Francisco in "Journey Into Mystery" No. 94, which led directly into an issue whose influence is still felt today. 

Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee would've turned 100 years old on Wednesday, and he maintained strong connections to San Francisco as a preeminent pop culture presence.

Before his death in 2018, Lee owned an apartment at the Four Seasons downtown. He even threw out the first pitch at a Giants game in 2014.

Thor destroys the Golden Gate Bridge in "Journey Into Mystery" No. 94

At the direction of Loki, Thor destroys the Golden Gate Bridge and a host of global landmarks in "Journey Into Mystery" No. 94.
Odin, Asgardian gods wipe humanity's memory in "Journey Into Mystery" No. 94

Odin and the Asgardian gods restore the Golden Gate Bridge to normal before wiping humanity's memory of its destruction. 

