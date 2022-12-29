Fans at the San Francisco Masonic Auditorium

The Roots' postponed performance was set to be the penultimate show at the San Francisco Masonic this year. 

 Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner

The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic.

The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance  in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues."

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags