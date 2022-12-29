The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic.
The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues."
A spokesperson for Live Nation, which operates the Masonic, didn't respond to The Examiner's questions about The Roots' postponement prior to publication. Denver was ground zero for the meltdown of Southwest Airlines, the airline overwhelmingly responsible for the cancellation chaos of the past few days.
Southwest canceled thousands of flights this week, with unions representing the airline's pilots and flight attendants saying they had warned management for years of the company's desperate need to upgrade its technological systems. The embattled airline pledged it would return to "normal operations with minimal disruptions" Friday as it faces federal scrutiny.
Denver, the site of The Roots' scheduled performance on Tuesday and one of Southwest Airlines' largest hubs, was hit hard by a storm last week that the airline said triggered its operational issues. But Denver International Airport continued experiencing cancellations well after the wintry weather passed.
Nearly 12% of the more than 4,600 flights that Southwest canceled on Wednesday and Thursday were scheduled to fly in or out of Denver, according to tracking data from FlightAware, by far the largest of any single airport. There were even more flights canceled earlier in the week, with thousands of unclaimed bags lingering.
Almost 300 Southwest Airlines flights into and out of San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland international airports on Thursday were canceled. They amounted to more than half of Southwest's scheduled flights in and out of the Bay Area's three biggest airports.
As of press time, Southwest Airlines had canceled 39 flights scheduled for Friday. Five were at San Francisco and San Jose, with none in or out of Oakland.
Both The Roots and the Masonic are booked after Friday, with the group performing a pair of shows in Los Angeles on New Year's Eve and the venue hosting a sold-out John Mulaney show that same night.