Stern Grove Festival 2023

Stern Grove Festival returns this summer for its 86th season of free outdoor concerts

 Courtesy of Stern Grove Festival

Should you spend Sundays at Stern Grove this summer, you may be serenaded by a fleet of famous faces.

Stern Grove Festival, the Bay Area's oldest outdoor music festival, unveiled the lineup for its 86th season Tuesday. For ten consecutive Sundays, the Sunset District park will host "performances from some of today's most sought-after-acts, in addition to several local mainstays such as Andrew St. James and the SF Symphony.

