Should you spend Sundays at Stern Grove this summer, you may be serenaded by a fleet of famous faces.
Stern Grove Festival, the Bay Area's oldest outdoor music festival, unveiled the lineup for its 86th season Tuesday. For ten consecutive Sundays, the Sunset District park will host "performances from some of today's most sought-after-acts, in addition to several local mainstays such as Andrew St. James and the SF Symphony.
Bob Fiedler, the festival's executive director, said, "Being able to bring back this annual summer reunion with no delays is a cause for real celebration among music lovers across the Bay area."
Jazz collective Snarky Puppy and guitarist Isaiah Sharkey kick off the festival on June 18. Two weeks later, Stern Grove host Ogi and Santigold, who's giving her first Bay Area performance since the final edition of the Treasure Island Music Festival nearly five years ago.
The concert season concludes Aug. 20 with "The Big Picnic," Stern Grove Festival's annual fundraiser. The day's performances feature The Flaming Lips and a DJ set from Alan Palomo as "Neon Indian."
While admission is free, an online ticket reservation system will offer free passes on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, organizers will live stream performances throughout the season.
Table seating for each concert, excluding "The Big Picnic," can be pre-purchased with a donation of $1,500 on the Stern Grove Festival website.
More information will be announced in the coming months, and you can view the festival's full lineup below.