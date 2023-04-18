OutsideLandsFestival_05Aug2022-934.JPG

Here's when Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza and more will take the stage at Outside Lands this year.

Over the course of one weekend at Golden Gate Park this summer, you can spend a Sunday listening to Megan Thee Stallion, a Saturday listening to Foo Fighters and a Friday listening to … Basketball Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal on the ones and twos?

Yes, they're all coming to the 2023 iteration of Outside Lands later this year. On Tuesday, festival organizer Another Planet Entertainment announced the lineups ahead of single-day ticket sales beginning on Wednesday. The three-day event begins on Friday, Aug. 11.

