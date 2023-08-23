A new documentary that chronicles the iconic music of the 1960s and 70s showcases the impressive array of sounds emanating from the Bay Area — from the raspy, yowling blues of Janis Joplin to the porch-stompin’ “swamp rock” of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
You’ll hear the pitter-pat Latin beat of Santana and the crazed funk of Sly and the Family Stone — as well as interviews with more than two dozen living musical legends.
“San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time” also digs into the musical works and lives of the Grateful Dead, Big Brother and the Holding Company, Jefferson Airplane, Moby Grape, Tower of Power, Journey and others.
You can catch part one now on the streaming service MGM+, while part two drops Sunday at 10 p.m.
In interviews with the Examiner, filmmakers Alison Ellwood and Anoosh Tertzakian, who co-directed and co-edited the film, explained their process for making the work seem transportive and immersive.
“The interviews with the musicians are, for the most part, audio only, rather than seeing interviews with people who are much older than you remember them being at the time,” Ellwood says.
“Then, we came up with the concept of having ‘guides’ helping you through, just so you can check in with someone visually once in a while,” she says.
The “guides” are storytellers, witnesses and chroniclers of the historic music scene. They include rock journalist Ben Fong-Torres, radio disc jockey Dusty Street, poster artist Victor Moscoso and light-show artist Bill Ham.
Ham whipped up an original light show — consisting of colored globs, projected on the walls of clubs, that float around and mingle with one another — specifically for “San Francisco Sounds.”
“It’s a once in a lifetime experience to see a light show with Bill Ham,” Tertzakian says.
“The entire crew and Anoosh and I got a contact high from his interview, who smoked pot the entire time in a very small, confined space,” Ellwood says with a laugh. “He just didn’t stop!”
The interview with Moscoso in his studio was just as memorable, Ellwood says.
“Being in that space where he creates, you really feel the magic in the air,” she says. “It’s cluttered, and everything’s everywhere. Getting the cameras in there was very tricky.”
They recorded audio with more than 25 living musical artists, and included archival interviews with legends who have died, including Jerry Garcia, Sly Stone and Paul Kantner. Meanwhile, a team of archivists dug up photos and footage to match the interviews.
“In San Francisco, for good reason, you don’t want your stuff to be commercialized,” Tertzakian says. “We needed to build relationships with people to assure them that we were doing the story justice and that we came from a place of wanting to tell it like it’s never been told before.”
Once trust was built, “we just went out there and found every person who had something in their basement or in their garage or in a closet,” Tertzakian says.
What they found is a treasure trove. For one thing, “San Francisco Sounds” contains newly digitized footage of Joplin in her first rehearsal with Big Brother and the Holding Company, which may just give viewers goosebumps.
The 80 seconds of footage was filmed at the band’s regular rehearsal space, an old firehouse on Henry Street.
“That’s one of the more precious pieces of film that we were able to uncover,” Tertzakian says.
Additionally, Jefferson Airplane lead singer Grace Slick’s husband Jerry Slick was in film school at the time, and he captured plenty of usable footage.
Every little bit counted. “There was no videotape back then. It was all Super 8 film or 16 mm,” Ellwood says.
The film also includes a short story about musician Country Joe and his experience performing at Woodstock. It doesn’t necessarily fit into the film logically, but it feels like part of an organic conversation.
“It’s not always immediately apparent how things connect,” Ellwood says, “and then when you find it, you go, ‘that’s it!’”