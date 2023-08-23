SFS_101_SA_010203_M_1965C_GSC_RECORDING SESSION AT AUTUMN STUDIOS_CANDID_ANDERSEN GREAT SOCIETY 14.tif

Grace Slick records with her pre-Jefferson Airplane band The Great Society in a clip from the new documentary “San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time.”

 Sunny Andersen/MGM+

A new documentary that chronicles the iconic music of the 1960s and 70s showcases the impressive array of sounds emanating from the Bay Area — from the raspy, yowling blues of Janis Joplin to the porch-stompin’ “swamp rock” of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

You’ll hear the pitter-pat Latin beat of Santana and the crazed funk of Sly and the Family Stone — as well as interviews with more than two dozen living musical legends.

