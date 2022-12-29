Louis C.K., the controversial comedian who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, will be performing two sold-out shows in the Bay Area in the new year.
C.K. is scheduled to perform at The Masonic in San Francisco on Jan. 4 and the Paramount Theatre in Oakland on Jan. 5 as part of a winter comedy tour, which has its fair share of shows in front of near-capacity crowds.
The three-time Peabody Award- and six-time Emmy Award-winner is known for "Louie," his semi-autobiographical and acclaimed television series that aired on FX between 2010 and 2015. C.K. also has a string of stand-up specials that streamed on Netflix and other platforms.
The Roots postponed the set "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," after a show in Denver was rescheduled because of "unforeseen travel issues"
In 2017, five women alleged that the comedian had previously asked them or forced them to watch him masturbate. That led to his 2017 film "I Love You, Daddy" getting dropped by its distribution company while other networks and platforms pulled him out of their productions.
C.K. mounted a comeback with a string of West Coast performances in 2019. He last performed in the Bay Area in San Jose. At the time, The Mercury News reported that more than two dozen people gathered outside of the San Jose Improv during the first of two scheduled appearances to protest the comedian's show. The San Francisco Chronicle also reported that some of C.K.'s material played off his controversial past.
As with the rest of his tour, both of C.K.'s Bay Area shows only admit adults 18 and up due to "mature content."
The use of cellphones, smart watches, cameras and other devices will also not be permitted at these events.