Louis C.K., the controversial comedian who was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, will be performing two sold-out shows in the  Bay Area  in the new year. 

C.K. is scheduled to perform at The Masonic in San Francisco on Jan. 4 and the Paramount Theatre in Oakland on Jan. 5 as part of a winter comedy tour, which has its fair share of shows in front of near-capacity crowds. 

