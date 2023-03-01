There have always been rumors of certain spectral activity at the Chapel — a former mortuary that is the Mission District’s sole full-scale live music venue.
Talent Buyer Britt Govea, who has been with the Chapel since its founding more than 10 years ago, doesn’t deny that spirits may occasionally inhabit the 111-year-old site (which served as the house of worship at the one-time funeral parlor), but he insists that all paranormal visitors are welcome, provided they keep it positive.
“I definitely feel things, you know, from time to time,” said Govea, who along with booking nearly every show in the Chapel’s history, is also the founder of (((folkYEAH!))), a live music production company. “I think there’s something lingering, but thankfully they seem to like me — whatever spirit energy is out there. I’m all for it — as long as they’re not harming anybody, they’re free to join the party.”
Whether it’s the presence of friendly ghosts, the site’s unique location and history or its fiercely independent credentials, there is something definitively special about the Chapel. The Fillmore has a rich, storied history, the Bottom of the Hill provides a blast of punkish and authentic fresh air and the Independent attracts an array of up-and-coming artists, but no venue quite matches the Chapel for its combination of inimitable programming schedules and only-in-San Francisco vibes.
That eclecticism will be on full display in March, when the venue hosts multi-night residencies, special outdoor shows and a lineup of performers both new and familiar to the Chapel.
The events kick off in earnest on March 3, when the Chapel hosts the Sadies. A legendary Canadian outfit, the Sadies are still touring strong despite the recent death of longtime singer, guitarist and founding member Dallas Good, who passed away in February 2022. Govea said it was incredibly important to rally around the band and support them following the death of Good.
The following night, on March 4, the Chapel will welcome King Tuff, the psychedelic brainchild of Kyle Thomas, a native of Vermont who’s worked with Govea and the (((folkYEAH!))) team numerous times in the past.
Things get really interesting during the third week of March, when Canadian post-rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor embark on a five-night residency — the latest multi-show specialty that has become a staple of the Chapel. The five nights of Godspeed — a brooding and intense instrumental act — will mark the longest residency in a Chapel history replete with such endeavors.
Govea said he’s able to attract bands for multiple night stays in large part because of the independent nature of the Chapel. Unlike most local venues, the Chapel has no ties to ticketing and booking giants like Another Planet Entertainment and Goldenvoice.
“I understand that, because we aren’t connected to a big promoter, we aren’t going to be part of the festival circuit,” said Govea. “But what I think a lot of artists realize now, is that as soon as the festival is over, that big promoter vanishes. We can offer you this unique opportunity to spend a few days in one city, get to know the neighborhood, play multiple nights in a row for the real fans while also building a following. It’s really all about patience — I think once bands see the payoff of that connection, they want to come back to the Chapel.”
While Godpseed is communing with the stars during their five-night spell, the Chapel will also showcase another unique feature of the venue — its outdoor stage. Erected and approved during the dark days of the pandemic, the outdoor site allowed the Chapel to host live music at a time when nearly every site was shut down for obvious health reasons. On Wednesday, March 15, in the middle of Godspeed’s residency, the Chapel will host New Jersey punk rockers Titus Andronicus on its outdoor stage.
“You know, it worked out perfectly, because touring bands usually park their vans and buses at the outdoor stage spot so they can load and unload their gear,” said Govea. “But because Godspeed will have already been here, that spot was freed up. Titus really wanted to play with us again, but they were hoping for an outdoor venue, so things lined up perfectly. And they’ll be playing an earlier set that night, so people could actually see both shows if they wanted to.”
Along with featuring shows from (((folkYEAH!))) regulars Lee Fields and Robyn Hitchcock, the Chapel’s March schedule will close down with gigs from Americana acts Whitney (via Chicago) and the Tallest Man on Earth (Sweden). Both groups will be performing at the Chapel for the first time.
Attracting new acts to commingle with repeat performers is important to keeping the Chapel’s scheduling fresh and establishing a vibrant neighborhood presence, Govea said. For years, the Mission lacked a consistent live music venue (12 Galaxies being the last such site, and that showcase frequently struggled with scheduling acts consistently.)
“We had our 10-year anniversary last year, and it was really important for me to celebrate that and note how important it was for music to be back in the Mission,” said Govea. “This is such an historic neighborhood in San Francisco. And I think the artists who come here understand and appreciate that.”
In addition to the neighborhood, independent and historic factors of the Chapel, Govea also credited the makeup of his staff — which skews younger and less male in an industry long dominated by curmudgeonly old dudes — as a credit to the venue’s success.
“The composition of our staff feels special and unique and appropriate in modern San Francisco, especially for an independent venue,” said Govea. “It just makes for an enjoyable environment.”
There you have it. Everyone has a good time at the Chapel. Even the ghosts.