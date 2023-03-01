The Chapel

Gantner-Maison-Domergue Funeral Home in San Francisco's Mission District in 1964. The former mortuary is now to the Chapel.

 Courtesy San Francisco Public Library

There have always been rumors of certain spectral activity at the Chapel — a former mortuary that is the Mission District’s sole full-scale live music venue.

Talent Buyer Britt Govea, who has been with the Chapel since its founding more than 10 years ago, doesn’t deny that spirits may occasionally inhabit the 111-year-old site (which served as the house of worship at the one-time funeral parlor), but he insists that all paranormal visitors are welcome, provided they keep it positive.

Tags