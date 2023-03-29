Gwyneth Paltrow enters Park City courtroom for civil trial

Weighing in from his personal Twitter account, San Francisco native O.J. Simpson said he can relate to Gwyneth Paltrow amid a highly publicized celebrity trial.

 Rick Bowmer/AP Photo, Pool

Because he has skied the same slope on which she is alleged to have collided with a 76-year-old optometrist who claims she caused him to suffer brain damage and is suing her for $300,000, of course.

