Weighing in from his personal Twitter account, San Francisco native O.J. Simpson said he can relate to Gwyneth Paltrow amid a highly publicized celebrity trial.
Because he has skied the same slope on which she is alleged to have collided with a 76-year-old optometrist who claims she caused him to suffer brain damage and is suing her for $300,000, of course.
Simpson, a homegrown San Francisco football star at the former Galileo High School and City College who was later inducted into the college and pro football halls of fame, recounted the two times in which he and another skier crashed into each other at Deer Valley Resort and Park City, Utah.
"I was watching today, I saw the run that their accident happened on — it was the same run that my accidents happened at Deer Valley," Simpson told his 888,000 Twitter followers on Wednesday. "And I don't know how you can determine whose fault it was. I crashed with the same woman twice on one run, and if you ask me, it was her fault. And I'm sure if you asked her, it was my fault."
Skiing, sometimes it’s no one’s fault #GwynethPaltrowSkiCrashTrial pic.twitter.com/giWfCr51AJ— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 29, 2023
Paltrow is counter suing Terry Sanderson for $1, alleging that he crashed into her on a bunny slope at the resort on Feb. 26, 2016. As is so with any celebrity legal case, attorneys' questioning, witness testimony and even fashion choices have been the subject of countless memes and debates, just as Simpson's own trial was in an analog world.
A Los Angeles jury in 1995 acquitted Simpson in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman after nearly 18 months of frenzied press coverage that fundamentally altered the country's media landscape.
Ex // Top Stories
Simpson said he could relate, but not because of his own experience in a highly publicized celebrity trial
Two of the three unlicensed dealers advertised their firearms through Instagram and Snapchat
The man was found wounded on July 20, 2020 in the area of Innes Avenue and Phelps Street, and he died at a hospital six days later
In 1997, a civil trial found him responsible for Brown and Goldman's deaths. The Goldman family was awarded $33 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Simpson has maintained his innocence.
Simpson didn't mention his courtroom experience while commenting on Paltrow's case. He did, however, mention that Brown was with him on his own trip to Deer Valley, as she was when Robert Kardashian — one of Simpson's attorneys in his murder trial — crashed into a tree at Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen, Colo. Kris Kardashian, matriarch of the reality TV dynasty that rose to fame more than a decade after Simpson's trial, was also on the trip.
"(Accidents) happen skiing, I don't know how you could try to sue anybody for crashes on a ski slope!" Simpson said. "You see it all the time."
The 75-year-old joined Twitter in 2019, saying he had "a little getting even to do." He became verified after billionaire Elon Musk purchased the social media platform last year, with Simpson's profile indicating that he is subscribed to Twitter Blue.
Simpson, who played his last two seasons with the 49ers, often uses the account to weigh in on college, professional and fantasy football, as well as the news of the day. He shared his opinions and observations about the Alex Murdaugh murder trial, noting that he was told by a sheriff's lieutenant when he was "incarcerated in one of my cases" that a jury won't convict if they see police officers lying on the stand.
Mark Fuhrman, a former Los Angeles police detective, pleaded no contest in 1996 to perjuring himself during Simpson's trial when he denied using racist slurs to describe Black people. Several witnesses testified that he had, and Simpson's attorneys played tapes for the jury in which he was recorded using those slurs.