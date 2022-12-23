The City has finally answered its $550,000 question, four years in the making
Set in the 1990s and taking place between San Francisco and New Jersey, Pari's book revolves around an Iranian American family dealing with generational culture clashes, the roles women are subjected to in their lives and a tragic accident.
Pari and Tan will focus on how their works capture the ways in which women raised by immigrants go against familial and societal norms. The event will also feature a Q&A with the audience.
On Jan. 22, actress and author Brooke Smith stops by Koret Auditorium at 3 p.m. for a conversation with author Laura Albert. The two women will celebrate Smith's photography book, "Sunday Matinee," which documents the New York hardcore scene of the 1980s.
Before ascending to fame, Smith spent her youth hanging out on Manhattan's Lower East Side. There she captured the social movement, as well as its iconic venues and events, all with the help of her Minolta.
Like Smith, Albert also spent chunks of her adolescence in the late 1970s and '80s immersed in the punk and hardcore scenes. She distributed records, created art, interviewed musicians, wrote for zines and amassed a legendary collection of fliers.
The duo will look back on this time in their lives while also viewing some of "Sunday Matinee."
All programs are free and open to the public and seats are available on a first come, first served basis. The conversation between Smith and Albert is a hybrid event, but Zoom registration is required.