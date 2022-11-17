All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the second largest wrestling promotion in the United States behind WWE, is jumping off the top rope and landing in the Bay Area next year.
The organizers, which released more dates for their 2023 touring schedule Wednesday, will make their Bay Area debut at the famed Cow Palace in Daly City in March.
The Cow Palace will host two live shows over the course of as many days: "AEW Dynamite," the promotion's flagship television show March 1, and "AEW Rampage," the promotion's secondary television show March 3.
Daly City's Cow Palace is no stranger to wrestling events and has a lengthy history of promoting the spectacle.
"Professor" Roy Shire, a wrestling promoter, headquartered his Big Time Wrestling promotion in San Francisco and ran frequently sold-out shows, usually on Fridays, from the '60s to the '80s at the Cow Palace.
Shire's promotion emerged as one of the most profitable at the time due to its emphasis on "action, high spots and realistic matches."
After Shire shuttered his promotion in 1981, other promotions such as the WWE, then known as the WWF, and Ted Turner's World Championship Wrestling (WCW) moved into the arena.
Cow Palace hosted the 1997, 1998 and 2000 editions of WCW's "SuperBrawl" wrestling pay-per-view events, as well as the 2004 of WWE's "No Way Out" pay-per-view event.
In 2018, the Cow Palace opened its doors to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the largest and longest-running professional wrestling promotion in Japan, and hosted its "G1 Special in San Francisco" professional wrestling event.
AEW was founded in 2019 by Tony Khan, a businessman, promoter and sports executive. It is co-owned by Khan and his father, Shahid Khan, who is also the owner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the English Premier League's Fulham F.C.
Tickets for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" go on sale Nov. 25 and start at $29.