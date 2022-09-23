This year marks the 50th anniversary of President Richard Nixon signing the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which included Title IX, into law.
Though not explicitly mentioned, Title IX is most commonly associated with giving girls and young women athletics opportunities that previously did not exist.
Here are eight Bay Area teams who have stepped up to the plate in the 50 years since Title IX became law of the land.
San Francisco Pioneers
Long before the WNBA, there was 1978's Women's Professional Basketball League, the first attempt to start a professional women's basketball league in the United States.
The San Francisco Pioneers joined the league as an expansion team in 1979.
In their first season, the Pioneers earned a playoff berth with an 18-18 win-loss record and were near the top of the league in attendance.
"Machine Gun" Molly Bolin, one of the league's top scorers and promoters, joined the team midway through their second season. However, the team missed the playoffs with a paltry 14-22 win-loss record.
Due to financial turmoil around the league, the WPBL quietly shut down after three seasons in 1981.
Bay Area CyberRays (San Jose CyberRays)
Fresh off the U.S. women's national team's first-place finish in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Women's United Soccer Association was established in 2000 to capitalize off the growing popularity of women's soccer.
The WUSA was the world's first women's soccer league in which all the players were paid as professionals.
The Bay Area CyberRays, based in San Jose, were an inaugural member. Their roster boasted World Cup wonders, such as Brandi Chastain, Tisha Venturini and LaKeysia Beene.
The team won the first WUSA championship, also known as the Founders Cup, by defeating the Atlanta Beat in a 4-2 shootout. That same year, the San Jose Earthquakes won the MLS Cup, making 2001 the only year in the country's history that both a women's and men's professional soccer team won championship titles in the same city.
The WUSA struggled financially and the CyberRays folded in fall 2003 when league operations were suspended.
FC Gold Pride
Founded in 2008 as a member of Women's Professional Soccer, the FC Gold Pride club replaced the CyberRays as the top-level women's soccer team in the San Francisco Bay Area.
After failing to qualify for the playoffs in 2009, the club marched to a first place finish the following year and advanced to the championship game.
Led by Brazilian soccer superstar Marta, goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart and rookie Ali Riley, the club won their first WPS championship in 2010, defeating the Philadelphia Independence 4-0.
In the offseason, it was revealed that the Pride had folded and would not be returning.
A Hat Trick, an Ace and a Spike
Stanford Cardinal women's soccer
The Cardinal exhibit prowess on the pitch, having won three NCAA women's soccer championships.
Their most recent title came in 2019, with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in what many regard as a collegiate soccer classic.
Stanford Cardinal women's tennis
The Cardinal are one of the most decorated collegiate tennis programs in the country with 20 championships under their belt.
Stanford Cardinal women's volleyball
The Cardinal make an impact on the court.
They've appeared in 17 championship games, more than any other team. Their 9 national titles are also the most of any team.
Stanford has also appeared in the first 39 NCAA tournaments, failing to qualify for the first time during the 2020-21 season.
Stanford Cardinal women's basketball
Led by the legendary Tara VanDerveer, the Cardinal have 15 Final Four appearances under their belt. More importantly, they've earned three national championships.
Their first title came in 1990 with a squad helmed by basketball hall of famer Jennifer Azzi.
Aside from their titles, the team has earned 15 Final Four appearances, 25 Pac-12 regular season championships and 15 Pac-12 Tournament championships.
California Golden Bears women's softball
The 2002 women's softball team swept through the West Regional of the NCAA Division I Women's Softball Tournament.
They advanced to the Women's College World Series, blanking the Arizona Wildcats 4-0 en route to their first and only title so far.