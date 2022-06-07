'The Pajama Game'
42nd Street Moon has been staging feel-good musicals from the mid 20th-century for years and has attracted a loyal audience to its Embarcadero-area theater. “The Pajama Game” — book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell; music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross — is based on a 1953 novel and deals with an issue that never gets old: labor/management conflicts, in this case in a PJ factory. You might recognize songs like “Hernando’s Hideaway,” a catchy tango tune. Becky Potter directs a cast of 10 and infuses the show with a decidedly contemporary vibe. Through June 19, Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., $35-$70, (415) 255-8207, 42ndstmoon.org
'Hadestown'
Multiple Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin conflate two myths in “Hadestown”: Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife, Persephone. When it opened on Broadway in 2019, The New York Times called it “sumptuous, hypnotic and somewhat hyperactive.” It’s set in both the underworld and the above-world and incorporates concepts of climate change and famine into its tale of love and melancholy. Through July 3, Orpheum Theatre, 1192 Market St., $65-$256, (888) 746-1799, orpheumtheatresanfrancisco.org
Circus Bella
I’m a sucker for small, animal-free circuses, or nouveau cirque as insiders call it, and Circus Bella — with its free admission — reminds me of the old Pickle Family Circus, a bunch of zany performers putting on a show largely for kids, but entertaining for adults, too. This year’s one-ring circus, “Flip Flop Fly,” is by director Abigail Munn, with live musicians. The cast of nine comprises aerialists, clowns, jugglers, contortionists and more, including two of my favorites from the group Sweet Can: lanky, rubbery Jamie Coventry and hula hoop artiste Natasha Kaluza. All that, and Ariele Ebacher walks on bottles, too. June 16-July 23, Yerba Buena Gardens and elsewhere in the Bay Area. circusbella.org
'The Real Sappho'
Another world premiere emerges from the depths of the black box Cutting Ball Theater in the Tenderloin. So who is the real Sappho? She was an ancient Greek poet who wrote poetry to be sung, much of which is lost. She may have written 10,000 lines, some of it in iambic pentameter. But poet/playwright Aimee Suzara is not so much interested in investigating the historically correct Sappho — who hailed from the island of Lesbos, hence the words lesbian and sapphic — but rather in reimagining her, in all her guises, for our contemporary world: “mother, lover, queer, and a woman in her middle-age.” Here, she’s a woman of color, not Greek, living on “Oak-Island” and finally reclaiming her story after it’s been reshaped over the centuries by white men. Jeunée Simon plays the lead role among a cast of six; Nailah Harper-Malveaux directs. June 24-July 10, 156 Eddy St. $15-$60, (415) 525-1205, cuttingball.com
FRE!HEIT
The emphasis of the annual San Francisco International Arts Festival is dance, but there’s usually a short play or two and some performance art in the mix. This year there’s a special hourlong piece: the U.S. premiere of German performance artist David Brandstätter’s “FRE!HEIT.” Originally a solo work, this iteration has been reshaped into a collaboration with San Francisco's mezzo-soprano Michelle Jacques, re-creating it as a two-person multidisciplinary piece that explores the concept of “freedom” through text, sound and visual installation. Jacques narrates and sings. Brandstätter’s diverse expertise is in circus, dance, physical theatre and music, so this is a rare opportunity to see what those ever-experimental European artists are up to. Friday–Sunday, CounterPulse, 80 Turk St. $18-$25, (415) 399-9554, sfiaf.org
'Both Eyes Open'
A whole lot of local talent is involved in creating this new opera, produced by First Look Sonoma and the esteemed Paul Dresher Ensemble, and you can watch a final dress rehearsal or the several performances that follow. Max Giteck Duykers composed it — he’s the son of tenor John Duykers, who performs in it — and playwright Philip Kan Gotanda wrote the libretto. Gotanda is well-known for his large body of theatrical work that explores the Japanese American experience, particularly related to the mass incarceration during World War II. Gotanda spearheaded this project, which began 10 years ago, creating as the main character a farmer in Stockton who is sent to an internment camp in Arkansas — Gotanda’s family too was incarcerated. June 24-26, Presidio Theatre, 99 Moraga Ave., The Presidio. $20-$50, 415-960-3949, presidiotheatre.org
'Follies'
It’s time for S.F. Playhouse’s traditional summer musical. This year it’s Stephen Sondheim’s multiple Tony Award-winning 1971 “Follies,” in which performers reunite in an old Broadway theater, about to be demolished, years after they performed in a musical revue there. Sondheim and book writer James Goldman focus on two couples in particular, whose marriages are falling apart. Bill English directs a large cast that includes such terrific local actors as Maureen McVerry, Cindy Goldfield, Louis Parnell and Lucinda Hitchcock Cone. Surprisingly, this is the first time the show’s been produced professionally, says S.F. Playhouse. And not a minute too soon, with such songs as “Broadway Baby” rattling around in our heads over the decades. June 30-Sept. 10, 450 Post St. $30-$100. (415) 677-9596, sfplayhouse.org