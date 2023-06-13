June is here, offering a slate of musical, acrobatic, festive performances. What else would you expect from a month that starts with “The Wizard of Oz” at San Francisco’s flagship American Conservatory Theater and ends with the time-honored “A Chorus Line” while dunking “Swimming with Lesbians” right smack in the middle?
The Wizard of Oz
Forget “Wicked,” my pretties. We’re off to see the wizard, because, because, because, because ... well, you know why. Directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton, the show has its origins in the 1939 film (music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg) based on L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s book. Local lights include Cathleen Riddley (the Cowardly Lion), Danny Scheie (the brainy Scarecrow) and Darryl V. Jones (the heartful Tin Man), plus other brilliant actors. This adaptation was created by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company and is assured to be a rollicking good time.
American Conservatory Theater, The Toni Rembe Theater, 415 Geary St., SF. June 1-25. $25-$110
The Road to Mecca
South African dramatist Athol Fugard set many of his plays in his home country’s apartheid era (which didn’t end until 1993). This one, about an aging artist fantasizing about making a pilgrimage to Mecca, is based on actual South African artist/sculptor Helen Martins (1897-1976), who famously filled her house and garden with sculptures. Fugard appears in the 1992 film version, with Kathy Bates as the eccentric artist. Here, Timothy Near directs Wendy Vanden Heuvel in the lead role.
Weathervane Productions, Z Below, 470 Florida St., SF. June 4-30. $25
Bananas!
You don’t have to be a kid to love the circus arts, including the annual al fresco appearance of Circus Bella. The hour-long show, performed by a troupe of acrobats, jugglers and clowns (with live music and a six-piece band), includes everything from aerial performance to Chinese pole to that most mind-bending of circus acts, contortion.
Circus Bella, Yerba Buena Gardens, SF. June 23 (noon) & 24 (noon & 2:15 p.m.). Free
The Secret Garden
Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic children’s story from 1911 gets an acrobatically infused adaptation by Felicity Hesed in the Circus Center’s production. The company doesn’t lose sight of the basic storytelling, but the characters — instead of breaking into song — swing into acrobatics. The cast is multigenerational, a mix of actors and circus performers.
Circus Center at Children’s Creativity Museum Theater, Yerba Buena Gardens, 221 Fourth St., SF. June 17-July 9. $20-$30
2023 San Francisco International Arts Festival
This annual multidisciplinary festival tends to emphasize dance, but there are plenty of theater performances, including solo shows, as well. This year’s artists are mostly local, and founder Andrew Wood reports 16 world premieres in the extensive three-venue lineup. Among the theater pieces with especially intriguing titles: the West Coast premiere of Bons Tempos Theatre’s “Qaddafi's Cook”; Helen Stoltzfus’s solo show, “Dispatches from the Great Burning”; and “Crawfish: We the Invisible.”
Brava Theatre, 2781 24th St.; Theatre of Yugen, 2840 Mariposa St.; Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., SF. June 8-18. $12-$30
In the Evening By the Moonlight
In this Lorraine Hansberry Theatre world premiere by Traci Tolmaire, writer James Baldwin, singer Nina Simone and playwright Hansberry herself meet at chez Hansberry to drink, argue, and share hopes and fears. The three-hander reveals the San Francisco theater’s namesake playwright as the true revolutionary she was, according to artistic director Margo Hall, who co-created and directs it.
Lorraine Hansberry Theatre at Young Performers Theatre, Fort Mason, SF. June 15-July 2. $21.50-$51.50
Swimming with Lesbians
Marga Gomez — surely the funniest female writer/solo performer in San Francisco — was once a lesbian cruise-ship emcee. That’s the impetus for this new piece, described as “a solo sapphic searing spoof,” in which she plays a poolside emcee on, ahem, the Celesbian.
The Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., SF. June 11-25. $15-$100
Sylvester, The Mighty Real
The spirit of the late Sylvester, a fixture in the Haight in the long-gone hippie era, is conjured in this theatrical walking tour created by Seth Eisen and scripted by Marvin K. White. As reincarnated by actor Lambert Moss, the charismatic gay icon will retrace some of his steps, taking the audience through the Haight from the heyday of the be-ins and “happenings” to the tragedy of the AIDS epidemic in the ’80s. Michael French directs.
East side of Yerba Buena Park, SF. June 16-Sept. 2.
A Chorus Line
San Francisco Playhouse often brings back old and beloved musicals in the summertime. This year it’s the 1975 Tony Award-winner in which hopeful dancers at a Broadway cattle call vie for the few available spots. Through song (Marvin Hamlisch, composer; Edward Kleban, lyrics), their innermost hopes, dreams and fears come tumbling out.
SF Playhouse, 450 Post St., SF. June 22-Sept. 23. $30-$100