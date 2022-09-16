Lime scooters sidewalk

Two women ride Lime e-scooters along the sidewalk on Market Street in April 2018. A new startup is aiming to curb people riding e-scooters along sidewalks by utilizing cameras and artificial intelligence.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

While attendees at this week's Micromobility America conference in Richmond zipped around on all manner of two and thfree wheelers, one technology on display was explicitly designed to slow these little vehicles down. Using cameras and artificial intelligence, a startup called Drover can automatically slow scooters when they’re detected on the sidewalk, addressing one of the shared scooter industry’s biggest problems.

The tech couldn’t have emerged at a better time. A group of San Francisco supervisors this month introduced legislation that seeks to require shared scooter operators to install anti-sidewalk riding technology on all of their vehicles, following a similar polifcy change in San Diego.

bschneider@sfexaminer.com

@urbenschneider

Infrastructure reporter

Benjamin Schneider is the Examiner's housing, transportation and infrastructure reporter.

