San Francisco’s health professionals and social workers are often the first responders addressing what ails The City’s homeless. They are trained in treating behavioral health disorders which include substance abuse, eating disorders, gambling addiction and sex addiction.
Since 1980, Citywide Case Management at UCSF has treated severely mentally ill, chronically homeless and addicted individuals. The provider is San Francisco’s largest intensive case management service.
The life and death of Sean Messer tell a larger story of familial chaos and a safety net strained to its breaking point
The program serves The City’s most vulnerable and mentally ill population, one that has grown exponentially in the 43 years since its inception. Drug addiction and overdose deaths in The City have skyrocketed. Today, San Francisco politicians, business owners and residents alike have anecdotes, complaints and observations to offer about the growing problem.
Addiction and chronic substance abuse also stem from childhood trauma or untreated mental illnesses such as post-traumatic stress disorder. Those battling drug addiction say recovery is often a long, arduous process, and access to mental health care in San Francisco is limited — for some, it can be too costly, or language barriers might prevent those experiencing mental illness from seeking help. Citywide Case Management primarily serves these individuals.
The program treats adults with serious mental illnesses such as mood disorders or schizophrenia, as well as chronic substance abuse, employing more than 200 clinicians, psychiatrists, and nurses trained in psychotherapy.
For insight into how the program serves The City’s most vulnerable population amid the twin crises of homelessness and drug addiction, The Examiner spoke with Citywide Case Management Executive Director Fumi Mitsuishi.
This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.
Citywide serves residents experiencing serious mental health illness. Of that population, how many are also experiencing homelessness? Most of our clients come to us experiencing either significant housing instability or houselessness. This ranges from people who live out of their vehicles, those who are living with friends but are imminently at risk to lose that roof over their heads, to those who are street homeless.
How do housing-related issues impact your clients’ mental and physical health? Housing-related issues have a significant impact on anyone’s mental and physical health. It is difficult to recover from one’s behavioral or physical challenges while being unhoused or while struggling with the stressors associated with housing loss or housing instability.
Being unable to maintain a stable shelter leads to difficulties with sleep, poor nutrition, inability to maintain one’s own standards of hygiene, challenges following up recommended medical or psychiatric treatments, and can increase the likelihood of experiencing victimization. People tend to lose their belongings or be victims of theft, which is distressing for anyone but likely more so for someone who is unhoused and most likely has very limited means. All of this is a huge stressor physiologically and is often traumatizing.
Ex // Top Stories
In today's Tech&AI: AI leaders are heading back to Washington DC as the clamor for regulation gets louder.
The San Francisco Police Department reported officers made "consistent attempts" to deescalate the altercation
More than 344,000 of California’s shelter animals do not have adequate access to veterinary care
The load that this represents on a person’s body and psyche is tremendous and leads to poor health and earlier death. Housing is the foundation of stability for a human being and the root of belonging. To not have housing compromises every aspect of a person.
How would you describe the demographics of San Francisco’s homeless population, and does that reflect the population Citywide serves? San Francisco’s homeless population is diverse. There are families who may be newly homeless, elders who have lost their housing due to increased costs of living on a limited and fixed income, as well as transitional youth who may have fled difficult circumstances at home.
Citywide serves adults, not families or people under the age of 18, who also experience serious mental illness.The clients we serve represent a small portion of the overall homeless population of SF.
Citywide is the first intensive case management service to have an “African -American culturally focused team.’ What does this mean, and why is it important? It means that a large portion of the providers on this ICM team identify as African American or Black, which allows us to provide culturally matched services to clients who identify as African American or Black.
We also offer Asian, predominantly Chinese, focused ICM services. Many of our clients experience profound alienation from society due to their serious mental illness. Engaging them with kindness and compassion, while focusing on taking care of what the client sees as a priority to them, so that they may accept our care is the first step to treatment.
Having culturally matched and linguistically matched services is helpful because our clients, in addition to the stigma of mental illness, have also experienced systemic racism. This means that providing the conditions that facilitate engagement and connection building is critical.
Once the client is open to establishing a relationship with us and thus able to accept our services, considering the cultural context of a person is important in helping them recover.
Generally, what sorts of family or community support do your clients have? One of our goals at Citywide is to provide a stable and reliable source of support for our clients and to assist our clients establish and strengthen their natural support system. For some of our clients that means helping them reconnect with family members that they have not talked with in a long time. For others, it may mean establishing new supports, such as what may be found in the recovery community.
We believe that to support recovery we have to consider a person’s needs for meaning in their lives. That meaning is deeply connected to one’s support and community, which includes engagement in society such as what one finds in work or employment.
How do your social workers approach and serve people with severe mental illness, such as paranoid schizophrenia, who may not respond positively to outreach? When we layer our outreaches, approach people with kindness, show that we can be helpful and listen and follow up on prioritizing their needs, our clients often start to accept our help.
How has the widespread use of fentanyl, and more recently xylazine, on San Francisco streets affect the way Citywide approaches intensive case management? Fentanyl has meant that we carry naloxone, train to use it, and widely provide naloxone to our clients and train them to use it. We also provide fentanyl test strips and psychoeducation on precaution to clients who may be using substances.
We have started a contingency management program, or rewards-based treatment to reduce the use of substances or to support abstinence, which is an evidence-based treatment effective for all substance-use disorders, but specifically stimulant-use disorders, which does not respond to MAT. We continue to refer clients and support their linkage through advocacy and case management to detoxification and residential treatment programs.