 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

What guides Street Sheet? ‘People are experts on their own lives’

Street Sheet Editor TJ Johnston

TJ Johnston has written for the twice-monthly newspaper Street Sheet since 2001. He became editor-in-chief in June.

Media coverage of homelessness in San Francisco is easy enough to find, but it’s rarer to read it from someone who has been unhoused — unless you’re reading TJ Johnston, that is.

The editor-in-chief of Street Sheet since June, Johnston has written for the twice-monthly paper — which is written and distributed by people experiencing poverty — since 2001. He is formerly unhoused himself, and covers a heavy and often nuanced beat: homelessness in San Francisco.

Ex // Top Stories

Street Sheet hot off the presses

Street Sheet, the twice-monthly newspaper pictured above fresh off the presses on Sept. 1, 2023, shoulders Herculean weight as the only Bay Area outlet solely focused on covering poverty and homelessness.

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred