Media coverage of homelessness in San Francisco is easy enough to find, but it’s rarer to read it from someone who has been unhoused — unless you’re reading TJ Johnston, that is.
The editor-in-chief of Street Sheet since June, Johnston has written for the twice-monthly paper — which is written and distributed by people experiencing poverty — since 2001. He is formerly unhoused himself, and covers a heavy and often nuanced beat: homelessness in San Francisco.
“As far as homelessness goes — if you have lived experience, you have the expertise,” Johnston told The Examiner in an interview. “People are experts on their own lives.”
Johnston has interviewed policymakers and the people affected. Although he wouldn’t claim the title himself, Johnston emerged as an expert on homelessness writing for the Bay Area’s only street newspaper. Street Spirit, his paper’s East Bay sister publication, shut down earlier this year.
Now, Street Sheet shoulders herculean weight as the only outlet in the region solely focused on poverty and homelessness. The Coalition on Homelessness, whose lawsuit against The City prompted a federal injunction on certain homeless sweeps, publishes the newspaper.
What follows is a transcript of The Examiner’s interview with Johnston about homelessness in San Francisco, lightly edited for clarity.
Street Sheet covers homelessness from the lens of those experiencing homelessness, whereas sources in this beat are oftentimes medical experts or policymakers. Why do you choose to highlight the voice of the former? The go-tos, or appointed experts, are usually government officials, academics or bureaucrats, whereas the people who are impacted by the given issue, including homelessness, are not regarded as experts. At best, they are looked at as “advocates.”
This can be applied to mainstream media coverage of any issue, including homelessness.
What is your perspective on how journalists are covering homelessness today? I’ve seen gradual improvement of coverage over the years.
The main driver of mass homelessness that we’ve experienced in the last 40 years has been a result of federal government disinvestment in housing and poverty programs in general. In the past 10 years or so, I’ve seen that acknowledgement in reporting.
People are losing their jobs and homes due to an economy that is essentially running on stagnant wages. And, and of course, we’ve heard all about that widening chiasm between “the haves” and “the have-nots” — that billionaires are being further enriched while others are making due with limited resources. So, there is more consciousness of that area.
What should readers bear in mind when reading about homelessness? One thing to keep in mind when covering or reading about homelessness, is that it’s as much of a human rights issue as anything else. It’s human rights, it’s civil rights, it’s economic justice, it’s all those things.
Take the sweep situation — you hear stories about city workers taking away belongings of people who are living on the streets and throwing it away in the trash. Or telling them, “You can’t stay here, you have to move along somewhere else.”’ That’s a human rights issue.
Also, homelessness is that sort of meeting point for all the other forms of oppression. Whether that’s racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia ... all the isms and phobias that you can think of.
Homelessness can pretty much strike anybody. But if you’re from a community that systemically and historically experiences oppression, it’s going to hit that much harder.
You’ve been writing for the paper in some capacity since 2001. How have you seen The City change or evolve, in terms of poverty, equity? San Francisco has been an example of this widening economic gap that contributes to homelessness.
I moved here in the ’90s, when it was possible to rent a place on income earned in a service-sector job.
Then the dot-com boom happened, as well as the dot-com bust. Surviving in that type of environment has been growing more and more difficult for poor people, people of more modest means.
Now you have booming evictions — people who have been living in San Francisco for a long time, and now they’re struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
Do you personally know of any people who have had to move out of San Francisco, or became homeless, because of escalating housing costs? Yes, some of our vendors who distribute Street Sheet are either native San Franciscans or have been living here most of their lives.
We’re always recruiting vendors to sell the paper. The big selling point is that they get to keep every penny from each sale by handing out up to 100 papers at a time. We’ll assign particular neighborhoods, but we give our vendors a lot of latitude.
There is a narrative that people are coming to San Francisco to be homeless, moving here from other parts of California or the country. What are your thoughts? That’s a theory which has been debunked time and time again.
The majority of people living on the streets were living in a home in their community at the time they became homeless. The recent UCSF study bolsters that — the idea that we, as a city, are a magnet for the homeless just falls flat on its face.
Street Sheet did a joint issue with Street Spirit, your allied publication, in June before it ceased operations. What was it like putting that issue together — what could have been the final one for Street Spirit? That issue was a collaboration between the two street newspapers and the Sogorea Te Land Trust, an urban Indigenous-women-led land trust in San Francisco that facilitates the return of Indigenous land to Indigenous people. It was striking because we themed it on this idea of, “How do you become homeless on what is unseated, native land?”
It was an unfortunate coincidence that that same month, Street Spirit’s funder (Youth Spirit Artworks) began to pull away funding from the paper.
We hope the shutdown is temporary. A fundraiser was held in Berkeley over the weekend with a goal of resurrecting Street Spirit by next year. Their target is to raise $250,000, and so far, they’ve raised about $8,000.
Just based on the healthy crowds we had at the fundraiser, I would say that there is a fair amount of community support for Street Spirit. People don’t want to see it go.