If you or your partner is pregnant, it is normal to feel stressed out. It can be difficult to find consistent answers to many of your most important questions. You may be wondering: How often do you need to see the doctor when you are pregnant? The answer depends on several factors—including where you are in your pregnancy and whether you have any complicating risk factors. In this article, you will find a more comprehensive overview of the key things to know about seeing your doctor during the course of your pregnancy.
The Recommended Schedule for Prenatal Care
Prenatal care is a term used to describe the pregnancy-related health care that you receive while you are expecting a child. Proper prenatal care matters. Studies have shown that low birthweight and other birth complications are significantly more common when mothers do not receive adequate prenatal care. As described by WebMD, the basic recommended schedule for prenatal care is as follows:
- Week 4 to Week 28: 1 visit per month.
- Week 29 to Week 36: 1 visit every two weeks;
- Week 37 to Week 40: 1 visit every week.
Prenatal care is a form of routine, preventive medical care. While it can sometimes feel like a burden for mothers who are having a healthy pregnancy, it is still important to attend all recommended prenatal appointments. The right prenatal care reduces the risk of complications and helps to ensure that any problems are identified and addressed at the earliest possible point.
Every Pregnancy is Different: All Expecting Mothers Deserve Proper Care
The recommended schedule for prenatal care is meant to serve only as a basic guideline for what to expect during a typical pregnancy. Of course, not all pregnancies are “typical” pregnancies. Quite the contrary, every pregnancy is unique. It is better to think of the recommended schedule for prenatal care as the advised schedule for routine and preventive care during a pregnancy with no additional risk factors or other complicated issues.
A mother could face higher risks during pregnancy for a wide range of different reasons. In some cases, it could be genetic or other known risk factors that are unique to the mother. In other cases, the risks could be deemed higher based on something identified during the earliest stages of prenatal screening. Some expecting mothers will need to go to the doctor more frequently during their pregnancy than the basic recommended schedule.
Birth Complications and Birth Injuries Still Occur Far too Frequently
As noted previously, the research shows inadequate prenatal care contributes to a higher risk of low birthweight and other pregnancy complications, including harm to the mother. That being said, mothers who attend all of the recommended prenatal appointments—or even more than the recommended prenatal appointments—could still suffer birth injuries. The negligence of an obstetrician, gynecologist, doctor, or health provider may contribute to a birth injury. If you or your infant suffered a birth injury, you may have a medical malpractice claim against the at-fault party.