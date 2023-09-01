Six decades after then-President John F. Kennedy signed into law ambitious mental health care legislation, you need not look further than Sean Messer's story to see the bill's reverberating and unintended consequences.
Kennedy had a vision for a compassionate mental health care system in which "reliance on the cold mercy of custodial isolation will be supplanted by the open warmth of community concern and capability." He believed that instead of relegating individuals to the sometimes inhumane conditions of state-run mental health institutions, most patients could live in the community, at home with family or in supportive housing, and continue treatment with community-based care.
The Community Mental Health Act proposed 1,500 mental health centers throughout the country, supportive housing, and funding to expand the behavioral health workforce.
It was signed into law on Oct. 31, 1963, the last piece of legislation bearing Kennedy's signature before his death 22 days later. In the wake of his assassination, only half of the proposed community centers were built and none were fully funded. But the process of deinstitutionalization had begun.
When he signed the bill, Kennedy said that "custodial mental institutions will be replaced by therapeutic centers. It should be possible within a decade or two to reduce the number of patients in mental institutions by 50% or more."
JFK never conceived that deinstitutionalization would occur without the supportive community-based care he proposed, or that Ronald Reagan — first as California governor, then as president — would so drastically cut funding to mental health care that it would turn city streets into the open-air halls of a 1960s state-run mental health institution.
Sixty years later, Gov. Gavin Newsom's Mental Health Services Act picks up Kennedy's torch as a revival of the original framework of the Community Mental Health Act.
With an investment in building housing and treatment beds in an unlocked setting, growing the behavioral health workforce, and overhauling mental health funding, the legislation will finally give our communities the foundation necessary to confront the unconscionable conditions on our streets and the inhumane realities of life for those living with behavioral health challenges.
Those who argue against Newsom's proposal on the grounds of civil liberties ought only to look at the past 60 years of deteriorating conditions, dearth of services, and the mental health crisis unfolding on our streets.
Do they assert that protection of civil liberty justifies living with untreated schizophrenia, opioid addiction, or PTSD? This is a privileged theoretical and ideological approach to a very real problem. Isn't there a more dignified and compassionate way we can treat those who need help?
While Kennedy's plan tragically never came to fruition, we now have the opportunity in California to try this model of fully funded, community-based care. As Messer's experience illustrates, there are lives hanging in the balance, and human beings who need care.
Behavioral health care is the greatest societal challenge of our time. Many of our neighbors contend with the ramifications of adverse childhood experiences, while countless veterans live with PTSD. The opioid epidemic makes addressing that challenge all the more urgent, as does the untold toll social media takes on our children and teens.
California can lead the way for the rest of the world in rising to meet this moment, fulfilling a vision 60 years in the making.