Days after Florida Gov. Ron Desantis filmed a video denigrating The City's street conditions, San Francisco Giants owner Charles Johnson gave the most money possible to the Republican presidential candidate.

Johnson, a 90-year-old Florida resident, donated the maximum $6,600 — $3,300 for the Republican primary and $3,300 for the general election — to DeSantis' campaign on June 30, according to quarterly Federal Election Commission filings due last weekend. SFGATE first reported on Johnson's donations.

