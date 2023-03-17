SVB experience center

Silicon Valley Bank’s Experience Center, in the distinctive rotunda of 1 Bush Plaza, was about to open after months of renovation.

How do you go from one of America’s best banks to one of social media’s best jokes in less than a week? The digital jibes flew fast and furious as Silicon Valley Bank melted down.

“Normally shuttered storefronts in SF are super sad to see, but I can’t help but laugh walking by the newly abandoned SVB Experience Center,” Julian LaRosa wrote to Elon Musk and anyone else still using Twitter.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco, who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner. @owenthomas

