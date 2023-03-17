How do you go from one of America’s best banks to one of social media’s best jokes in less than a week? The digital jibes flew fast and furious as Silicon Valley Bank melted down.
“Normally shuttered storefronts in SF are super sad to see, but I can’t help but laugh walking by the newly abandoned SVB Experience Center,” Julian LaRosa wrote to Elon Musk and anyone else still using Twitter.
“Insolvency is an experience I suppose,” tooted Bruce Halperin, as he posted a picture of the as-yet-unopened event space Silicon Valley Bank was building at 532 Market St.
If you walk through downtown, you’ve surely seen the structure in question: It’s the distinctive rotunda of 1 Bush Plaza, the historic international style building. When I stopped by Thursday, it was mostly empty, though a flat-screen TV blinked on. Blue couches were arranged in the center, awaiting clients and bankers, and stacks of unopened boxes lay by the front door facing Market.
The tragedy is that the SVB Experience Center was in fact about to open, after months of renovation. The Cleantech Group was planning to hold a talk about grid resilience there on March 30, I learned. Anthony DeOrsey, the firm’s research manager, told me that the group had been holding similar talks for a decade, with Silicon Valley Bank as a steady sponsor. DeOrsey said the organizers consulted with SVB’s climate tech team, which was backing the event, and mutually decided it was best to avoid “uncertainty.” The event will take place at law firm Wilson Sonsini’s downtown office instead.
Before dancing on SVB’s grave, we might consider how, exactly, we were planning to fill empty storefronts like 532 Market. The rotunda has long confounded me: How could such a prime property be so underused?
When I first moved to town, the building was a Sharper Image. I must have passed through it once or twice looking for awkward Christmas gifts. Web Street Securities, a long-forgotten internet broker popular during the dotcom boom, occupied it in 2000, renting it from the government of Singapore, which owned it at the time. That proved brief: E-Trade bought Web Street in 2001, and got the rotunda as part of the deal.
E-Trade never seemed to know what to do with the building, which may have reflected the firm’s own identity crisis. It merged with an online bank and soon was touting money-market funds and mortgages; for a few years, it ran some newspaper ads encouraging people to stop by the roundhouse and learn about interest rates. Then, as far as I can tell, it gave up. Morgan Stanley bought E-Trade in 2020, and the pandemic seemed as good an excuse as any to shutter the underused, unloved branch. (E-Trade did not respond to a request for comment about its tenancy at 532 Market.)
In came SVB, which subleased the space from Morgan Stanley last summer and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to spruce it up, according to permits filed with The City. If the planned Cleantech Group talk was any indication, it was on the brink of opening up for just the kind of activity Mayor London Breed has been pleading for: events to “activate” downtown, bringing together investors, lawyers, bankers and entrepreneurs.
Those are the kind of folks more likely to post cheery updates on LinkedIn than trash talk on Twitter, but I hear they have corporate cards.
Bankers aren’t exactly popular these days; I get it. Silicon Valley Bank may have had many virtues, but strong risk management apparently wasn’t one of them. Strangely enough for a bank, it had more deposits than it knew what to do with, thanks to its cash-rich startup clientele, and it poured that money into safe-seeming mortgage bonds and anywhere else it could get a little yield in the near-zero-interest-rates environment the economy had been operating in for years.
Rates went up, the value of SVB’s portfolio went down, and so did its clients’ cash balances as those founders discovered what “burn rate” meant. A botched plan to shore up its finances, along with a downgrade from Moody’s, freaked venture capitalists out. A few group texts later, a $42 billion bank run was underway, and that was that.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is now in charge of the bank. How in charge? Well, when I attempted to ask someone at the bank if it planned to keep the building at 532 Market, I got a reply from Brian Sullivan, a spokesperson for the government-run bank insurance fund. My questions about the disposition of the sublease — technically a liability of the bank, since it owes rent payments going forward — would have to wait for SVB’s “resolution.” That could come soon, as the government reportedly solicited another round of bids to buy SVB Friday.
It’s ironic that, two decades later, 532 Market could get shuffled along again, an accidental appendage to an acquisition. If SVB gets sold, I hope the buyer is kinder to the historic building that comes attached than E-Trade was. In opening up in the heart of the Financial District, SVB was trying to capture some piece of the magic that happens when people gather in urban spaces to swap ideas, strike deals and forge connections.
Whoever ends up with this strange, distinctive building owes something to San Francisco to make it special. It may not be a debt on any balance sheet, but it’s an obligation that someone needs to make whole.