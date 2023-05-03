Last month, members of Congress from both parties seemed pleasantly surprised to discover just how much they had in common when it comes to the Chinese-owned social media giant, TikTok.
They’re not fans.
In fact, since their five-hour grilling of TikTok’s CEO in a headline-grabbing hearing, momentum has built behind a law that could ban the popular video-sharing app from operating in the United States.
The apparent consensus is not much help, though, when one scratches below the surface of tension with China. While lawmakers identified some profound challenges posed by social media that relate to free speech, privacy and security on the Internet, banning TikTok in response to those challenges wouldn’t begin to actually address them.
This is true either because those challenges apply equally or more so to other major social media platforms unaffected by a ban or because of systemic vulnerabilities that go beyond any one company.
Let’s take a look at all three of the main concerns raised during Congress’s TikTok hearing: hazards to teens’ mental health; dangers to democracy posed by disinformation and misinformation; and threats to our national security stemming from TikTok’s ties to China.
First, teen welfare. Committee members cited viral videos that led to a Pennsylvania 10-year-old’s unintentional suicide. The tragic incident highlights a profound challenge facing all media companies that present user-generated content to the public. Among the millions of uploads occurring constantly on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and others, a certain amount will have real potential to cause harm.
High-profile tragedies like the one in Pennsylvania have occurred on other platforms, as well as the live-streaming of disturbing or illegal acts. While companies can and must invest more in automated and manual content moderation, neither approach can entirely keep up with the scale of the task.
In addition to specific videos that might encourage dangerous or risky behavior, social media exposure can fuel harmful and unrealistic social comparisons among young people, damaging their self-esteem. But in this regard, there is reason to believe TikTok may be a better actor than others. (Meta’s internal study, for example, compared the various platforms and found that “social comparison is worse on Instagram.”)
A blanket ban of a single social media service — presuming it could survive First Amendment legal challenges — would do very little to actually protect teens, who will just move to another platform. Imagine if regulators had tried to protect kids from electronic cigarettes by banning just a single brand or flavor, leaving the rest on the shelf. And if a single-company social media ban would make a difference, it’s not obvious that TikTok is where lawmakers should start.
Next, the dangers of misinformation and disinformation to our society and our democracy. Colorado Representative Diana DeGette cited TikTok videos that purported to teach users how to fabricate hydroxychloroquine from a grapefruit. (Don’t.) Other colorful incidents of misinformation exist across all social media platforms. The most high-profile example of political interference and disinformation spread over social media in the United States remains the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2016, which was brought to us by Facebook, not TikTok.
The misinformation challenge is similar to that posed by mental health hazards in that it is embedded in the very nature of social media and free speech. After all, the people who have the most control over what gets posted and shared every day are us, the users.
When it comes to labeling, moderating and censoring opinions as misinformation or disinformation, determining where to draw the line in a messy democracy will never be easy. TikTok’s CEO, after all, found himself accused of conducting both too much and too little censorship. A blanket ban on one company would do nothing to address these underlying tensions.
Lastly, there is one factor that meaningfully distinguishes TikTok from its American competitors: ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is based in China, where a national security law obliges companies to cooperate with official requests for users’ data. (It’s worth noting that U.S. tech companies are also legally required to cooperate with certain of our own government’s requests for user information.)
While TikTok denies that it is manipulated by any government, it has proposed a “Project Texas” to move Americans’ information onto U.S. soil, where it will subject to various safeguards. Congress and the administration appear to prefer to force a sale to an American firm or an outright ban. Some argue this is simply doing the dirty work of Silicon Valley rivals seeking to kneecap a competitor.
The prospect of a foreign government accessing sensitive data on millions of Americans is alarming indeed. But because Americans long ago adopted a lax approach to data privacy on the Internet and Congress hasn’t taken meaningful action, TikTok is not even the main vulnerability in this regard.
The truth is that Americans’ data is for sale from shady data brokers with virtually no restrictions. China or any foreign power can simply buy anything they haven’t hacked or collected. That is a problem Congress should prioritize addressing.
Furthermore, in line with the theme of the first two concerns, the fear of foreign government manipulation campaigns has already proven to be valid on American-owned platforms. And that was true before the U.S.-based social media site Discord became the platform for the biggest leak of government secrets in years.
Banning TikTok or forcing its sale is, at best, an incomplete solution to all of the problems Congress has cited. At this point, a ban would risk more harm than good by sapping political energy that should be used to come up with real, workable answers to these tough but important questions.