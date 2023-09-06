PG&E truck at Embarcadero substation

Bay Area Council CEO Jim Wunderman argues that The City should not purchase equipment and infrastructure from PG&E, whose logo is pictured above on a work truck, in an effort to run its own utility. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors recently passed a budget that rightly focuses on The City’s top priorities, including addressing a decadeslong homelessness and housing crisis, responding to dire concerns about crime and public safety, ending an insidious and deadly drug and fentanyl epidemic, and charting a new course for a downtown and economy left reeling from the pandemic.

Even under the best of circumstances, fixing these serious problems is going to take years. And with a $780 million budget deficit, it’s going to require unwavering focus, discipline and fiscal restraint.

