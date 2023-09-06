San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors recently passed a budget that rightly focuses on The City’s top priorities, including addressing a decadeslong homelessness and housing crisis, responding to dire concerns about crime and public safety, ending an insidious and deadly drug and fentanyl epidemic, and charting a new course for a downtown and economy left reeling from the pandemic.
Even under the best of circumstances, fixing these serious problems is going to take years. And with a $780 million budget deficit, it’s going to require unwavering focus, discipline and fiscal restraint.
So, it was troubling, to say the least, and more than a bit confusing to see the San Francisco Planning Department quietly issue a notice recently informing residents, taxpayers and businesses that The City is continuing to move forward on a highly risky multibillion-dollar scheme to purchase the infrastructure that delivers electricity to San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County.
The notice signaled The City’s intent to spend many millions of dollars to begin an environmental review process of an extraordinarily complex and unnecessary purchase that is likely to take several decades, if it succeeds at all.
Is this really the best way for San Francisco to spend its precious time, money and resources?
Voters certainly don’t seem to think so. In a poll earlier this year, respondents were clear that public safety and drug use (38.7%) and homelessness (27.7%) were their top concerns.
No other issue garnered a double-digit level of support, and certainly none of the respondents suggested that spending billions of dollars to take PG&E’s equipment through a yearslong eminent domain process is a priority.
Despite San Franciscans clearly stating where they believe The City should focus its time and efforts, local leaders continue down this misguided path.
Talks of a government takeover have gone on for years, but in the summer of 2021, The City petitioned the California Public Utilities Commission to put a price tag on PG&E’s equipment in San Francisco. Two years in, The City surely has dedicated millions of public dollars to lawyers, staff time, and city resources, and San Franciscans aren’t better off.
In those same two years, The City’s downtown has experienced a retail exodus that has caused national pundits to parrot the “doom loop” narrative ad nauseam, the governor has been forced to deploy state law enforcement to San Francisco to deal with the fentanyl crisis, and The City continues to struggle to find a long-term solution to its homelessness and housing woes.
To be clear, PG&E needs to improve, but they have a proven track record of service and reliability that spans more than 100 years in San Francisco, which experiences among the fewest outages in the state.
PG&E also provides some of the cleanest power in the nation: more than 96% coming from emission free sources in 2022, and PG&E has pledged to be a net zero energy system by 2040 — five years ahead of California's current carbon neutrality goal. These facts alone seem to counter The City’s narrative that only through a costly government takeover can San Francisco realize its dream of a clean energy future.
San Francisco’s challenges are immense. We’re making some headway in addressing them, but we’ve got a long, difficult road ahead and there is no margin for error. Chasing after an extraordinarily complex, costly and time-consuming scheme — with no clearly defined benefits — to take over electric power infrastructure is misguided and unnecessary.
It’s time for San Francisco to pull the plug on this bad idea and put all our energy and resources into the priorities that matter most to the city’s future.
Jim Wunderman is president and CEO of the Bay Area Council.