The online outrage over San Francisco’s new $6 million advertising campaign for The City is thundering: How can a city facing a $780 million budget deficit spend that kind of money?
My response: How can it afford not to?
Tourists have been coming back to San Francisco faster than office workers, which is why the Embarcadero seems more crowded than Market Street these days. SF Travel, which is behind the new campaign, forecasts $8.9 billion in tourism spending from 23.9 million visitors this year.
Tourism was here before tech, points out Steve Spickard, an economic researcher who wrote one of the earliest studies I could find about the contributions of tourism to San Francisco’s economy. In 1990, San Francisco was seen as a hub for financial services. Wall Street West would soon make way for the World Wide Web, but tourism remained a mainstay, providing steady employment for a wide range of residents.
What’s strange is that even though it’s known tourism is an important economic contributor for decades, this is San Francisco’s first time taking out TV ads. Perhaps understandably, local leaders may have felt The City was its own best advertisement.
But other tourism destinations are much less bashful about self-promotion. Las Vegas, for example, has a $94 million annual advertising budget. In the past month, ads for Sin City aired 667 times, according to Ispot.tv.
San Francisco has assets Las Vegas can’t match, though, and the commercial cleverly highlights them. It’s “no surprise our natural areas are featured in this advertising campaign,” Professor Jackson Wilson, chair of San Francisco State University’s Department of Recreation, Parks & Tourism told me. He praised it for starting with the Marin Headlands and featuring “the beautiful ceramic steps in Lincoln Park and footage of Alamo Square with the Painted Ladies in the background.”
There are also glimpses of local artists like Lady Camden, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” competitor, muralist Sirron Norris, and the Axis Dance Company, all set to a reworked version of “San Francisco.” I especially appreciated the line “I don’t mean Frisco,” but you can call The City “San Fran” as far as I’m concerned, if you’re an enthusiastic visitor.
The couple from Wisconsin who I ran into two days running at our local coffee shop may not have needed an ad campaign to come here. After poking around in Alamo Square and Washington Square, they were ready to stay longer, they told me: It was 93° back home.
Some things don’t change. Spickard told me that in a survey of visitors done for his tourism-industry research, San Francisco’s weather was one of their top-three favorite things about The City. It was also one of their top-three complaints.
One thing Spickard saw emerge in the data were concerns about what visitors at the time called “street people.” That later became a category called “homelessness.”
“That has been a factor for 40 years on visitation,” Spickard said. “There is a certain amount of that people are willing to overlook.”
Admittedly, the situation in the Tenderloin and SoMa, which has been spilling up Market and Mission streets in recent years, is hard to ignore. But it’s also not the whole story of San Francisco. That’s part of the point of a TV campaign: If all people hear about is The City’s problems, they’ll develop a skewed perception. A commercial highlighting all the reasons people come here — and sorry, doom-loopers, but they still do come here by the millions — is a needed corrective.
Locals aren’t the target market, anyway. The ads will run in Boston, Chicago, Houston, New York City and Washington — big cities with plenty of grit of their own, and a fair share of wealthy travelers.
But residents may see the benefit.
“The bang for the buck could be phenomenal,” said Spickard. “My guess is $6 million spent on ads may make a big difference and the economic impact could be significant. There are a lot of people of color and disadvantaged households who are supported by this.”
So let’s cool the complaints and see how the campaign performs. It’s no secret that The City is beautiful, magical, and strange: What’s the harm in reminding some people of that?
I’d also point out that many of us were visitors — tourists, even — before we became residents. Open your mind — and the Golden Gate.