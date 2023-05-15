The shelves at our local grocery store showed bare metal in spots, though some racks remained stocked with oddball, unloved items. If you wanted Armour dried beef or Challenge butter spread with avocado oil, you were in luck: Everything but milk was 50% off. I snatched up a stack of Bumble Bee tuna.
The Bay Street Safeway on the border of North Beach and Fisherman’s Wharf is set to close on May 27. It’s just the latest store to close in my neighborhood, following the loss of an Orchard Supply Hardware, a Cost Plus World Market and a Ross Dress for Less.
But none of those closures rattled The City the way the news that Nordstrom was closing its downtown store — one of the largest in the department store chain — and a nearby Nordstrom Rack, shook people this month.
No one gazes at a navel quite like a San Franciscan. If Nordstrom is closing, it must be something we did, right?
Many things can be true at once: The intersection of Fifth and Market has been unpleasant for visitors and locals alike for some time. Malls just aren’t the destination for people they were in the 1980s, when Nordstrom came to town.
It would have been more surprising if Nordstrom had renewed its lease. Instead, the company has been opening smaller stores — chiefly Nordstrom Racks — and turning them into e-commerce hubs. It’s even opened microstores in New York and Los Angeles called Nordstrom Local, where you can pick up online orders and get clothes altered. I wouldn’t be surprised if Nordstrom pops back into town with a Local location soon.
That leaves the question of what to do with the 350,000 square feet Nordstrom is vacating. That’s where The City needs to get creative. Turn that doom loop into a boom loop, people!
I wouldn’t count on another retail chain moving in. Like Nordstrom, they’re all downsizing. Stores aren’t stores anymore; they’re showcases for brands, physical outposts of websites. You just don’t need hundreds of thousands of square feet.
The hot trend in malls is “experiences.” And the Nordstrom building is beginning to be experienced. Those curved escalators everyone complains about? Just picture them as the ultimate augmented-reality battleground.
Live-action role playing, or larping, is particularly popular in the Bay Area because — let’s face it — we’re nerds. Think Dungeons & Dragons, but you put on costumes and swing prop swords. Combine that with the latest headsets everyone from Meta to Apple wants to sell us, and you’ve got an attraction people might even get on BART for.
Or here’s a homegrown proposal: Burning Man meets SFMOMA. That big atrium and high ceilings could make for a year-round exhibit hall for playa art projects. And instead of selling workwear and handbags — does anyone need that stuff when they’re only going into the office a handful of days a week? — picture a museum store stocked with boas, metallic boots, and sparkly jackets. Sweeping up glitter would be a full-time employment act for locals.
I’ve got other ideas for The City’s underused spaces. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has been formidably generous to San Francisco’s schools and UCSF. Why not put those philanthropic interests together?
It’s long been an oddity of the University of California system that San Francisco is the only campus without an undergraduate program. What if Salesforce donated Salesforce West — a building it actually owns, unlike Salesforce Tower — to the University of California as a downtown college poking up into the sky? If OpenAI and the rest of the city’s startup set have their way, we will need thousands of prompt engineers who are trained to talk to chatbots. We might as well train them here.
These ideas might be a little wild. But the only way to bring people back downtown in the long term is to give them something to do, not just something to buy. Anyone can open up a store. The City could be so much more than that.