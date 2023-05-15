Nordstrom sits dark in reopened San Francisco Westfield Mall in 2020

Nordstrom wrote in a message to employees, shared with The Examiner on Tuesday afternoon, that “the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully.”

The shelves at our local grocery store showed bare metal in spots, though some racks remained stocked with oddball, unloved items. If you wanted Armour dried beef or Challenge butter spread with avocado oil, you were in luck: Everything but milk was 50% off. I snatched up a stack of Bumble Bee tuna.

The Bay Street Safeway on the border of North Beach and Fisherman’s Wharf is set to close on May 27. It’s just the latest store to close in my neighborhood, following the loss of an Orchard Supply Hardware, a Cost Plus World Market and a Ross Dress for Less.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.

