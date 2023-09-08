Congress Pelosi

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pictured above in Washington on April 19, 2023, has made a career out of flouting conventional wisdom. As Marc Sandalow writes, she did so again in deciding to run for reelection. 

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nancy Pelosi has once again stuck her finger in the eye of Washington's conventional wisdom.

Before Friday, the former Speaker's departure from Congress was regarded as imminent. The only debate was whether the San Francisco congrewsswoman would depart before the end of her current term on Jan. 3, 2025, or simply announce that she would not stand for reelection.

Ex // Top Stories

Marc Sandalow is a senior faculty member at the University of California’s Washington Center. He is the author of “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi’s Life, Times and Rise to Power.’