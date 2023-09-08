Nancy Pelosi has once again stuck her finger in the eye of Washington's conventional wisdom.
Before Friday, the former Speaker's departure from Congress was regarded as imminent. The only debate was whether the San Francisco congrewsswoman would depart before the end of her current term on Jan. 3, 2025, or simply announce that she would not stand for reelection.
However, Pelosi — as should be abundantly clear to anyone who has followed her career — isn't guided by traditional norms. She announced Friday she will run again in 2024.
From her first introduction on the House floor, when she was advised not to make news and instead used the moment to draw national attention to the scourge of AIDS, to her assuming the Speaker's gavel surrounded by young children, or walking out of a White House meeting with President Trump after admonishing him with a wagging finger, Pelosi's career has been defined by refusing to do things the way they've always been done.
Pelosi's plan to return to Congress is nearly unprecedented. Only two House Speakers since the Civil War have lost their leadership post and stood for re-election as rank-and-file members. And both did so correctly assuming that they could reclaim the speakership in the future, something Pelosi is not pursuing.
In Washington, Pelosi's announcement was met with puzzlement. What drives a financially secure, 83-year-old grandmother of nine to remain in an 80-hour-a-week job, serving as a member of the minority in a legislative body where she once reigned supreme?
I spent a great deal of time with Pelosi when she was rising through the ranks to become Speaker. She was indefatigable and never walked away from a political challenge.
She was undaunted in 1994 when Republicans won control of the House for the first time in nearly half a century.
She found ways to push Democrats forward after President Clinton was impeached and President Bush took the nation to war.
And she rose to the occasion when Trump — whom she regards as a crude imbecile — was elected, emerging as his chief Democratic nemesis.
Pelosi knows that both her party and San Francisco need help. And she almost certainly believes that no one can do the job as well as she can.
She remains one of the party's most prolific fundraisers, raising at least $4 million in the first half of this year alone. Her prowess in orchestrating Democratic victories could be essential for Democrats winning back the House, and perhaps keeping Trump from winning another term as president.
Perhaps she'll return to the Appropriations Committee, which would put her in a strong position to advocate on behalf of federal funds for San Francisco.
Critics have already suggested that Pelosi is just another pol who can't let go of the reins of power. It is an understandable assumption, as powerful octogenarians — from Sen. Mitch McConnell to Sen. Dianne Feinstein— display their frailty on a national stage.
However, no one who spends time with Pelosi has suggested that she is slowing down. There will be generational challenges. She is a quarter-century older than the typical House member, and a half-century older than at least half of her constituents. She was in her mid-60s before iPhones, Facebook or Twitter hit the market.
But none of that has ever been an obstacle to Pelosi's effectiveness. She is a walking argument against congressional age limits.
A confession: On Friday at noon, I was seconds away from hitting "send'' on a column which discussed how Pelosi had yet to give any clue about her future as the Dec. 8 congressional filing deadline approached.
I had spoken with Jonathan Martin, a veteran political reporter for Politico, who spent 12 hours at Pelosi's side last month in hope of gleaning some clues, which he conceded in the 5,000-word story hadn't provided many answers.
However, while driving through Chinatown, Pelosi remarked how San Francisco just a few years ago had veteran lawmakers — Senators Feinstein and Barbara Boxer, Rep. Jackie Speier — which Martin understood to mean that Pelosi perhaps felt a sense of responsibility to remain.
I asked Martin his gut feeling after his article appeared. He didn't profess any inside knowledge but he told me — as I typed into my original column — "It's going to be awfully hard for her to walk away.''
Minutes after typing those lines, Pelosi made clear that she wasn't going anywhere.