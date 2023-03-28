Would you rather see homeless people reunited with their families in their hometowns — or do you prefer people living in misery on the streets of San Francisco?
Too many of our politicians are willing to accept misery.
And sadly, the terribly misaligned incentives that drive politicians to focus on managing problems, rather than solving them, are not limited to our homeless crisis.
Over the past decade a program called Project Homeward Bound helped over 10,000 homeless people in San Francisco return to their hometowns. The program, launched by Mayor Gavin Newsom, asked homeless residents if they wanted help reuniting with their families or other supportive networks — and if they did, and only if they did, helped them with transportation home.
While not every person stayed united with their families and caregivers, the program helped 10,000 people return home. The cost, according to city estimates, was just $280 per trip.
Compare that $280 with the cost of permanent supportive housing funded by San Francisco taxpayers — which is now easily surpassing $1 million per resident when support services are considered. (The cost for building the permanent homes alone is now well over $750,000 per door.)
That’s $280 versus $1 million. A few days to return homeless residents to their families compared to the many years it takes to build permanent housing. A home — with loved ones and community support versus institutional “supportive housing.”
The choice seems clear. But in 2022, San Francisco allowed Homeward Bound to “sunset” and merged it into existing programs without the clear mission to measure and drive a program that helped people get home. The program was already winding down, with 741 homeless people reunited with family in fiscal year 2018, 562 in 2019 and just 394 in 2020.
Why?
First of all, because we are living in a political moment that is “narrative” driven, not data driven — and good luck to anyone willing to tell the inconvenient truth that at least one out of three of our homeless residents in San Francisco is not from San Francisco. The City’s own 2019 “Point in Time” count shows that 30% of the homeless contacted are not from San Francisco and 6% have lived in San Francisco for less than one year.
Now these are self-reported numbers and clearly the “right” answer is to say you are from San Francisco. Imagine a homeless person woken up in the middle of the night and asked, “where are you from?” Regardless of where they are from, they are more likely to say “San Francisco” for obvious reasons. Now imagine the nonprofit worker volunteering to make this count — whose salary, future raises and sense of self is tied up in helping neighbors. The same “reporting bias” is there as well.
But even if we accept the lowest number — the reality is one in three homeless people living on our streets is not from San Francisco.
The foundational problem is this reality collides with the misaligned incentives driving homeless policy — and nearly every policy in San Francisco. Because the thousands of people making their living “managing” this humanitarian crisis would see their mission shrink if we actually worked more effectively to solve it. They are not paid to send homeless people home — they are paid to manage the homeless population here. And at the end of the day, their perverse incentive is not to see the problem go away, it is actually to see the problem continue.
Do they do this consciously? Of course not.
I have worked on homeless issues since I helped run the Care Not Cash ballot measure in San Francisco in 2002. From city staff to nonprofit workers, these are extraordinary people doing valuable work for the right reasons.
But nearly every human being is hardwired to follow their incentives and organizations almost always do.
Can you imagine the nonprofit leader saying — “Hey, I’ve figured out how to reduce my contract by up to 33 percent”? How about a city manager showing how to cut his own budget dramatically by spending $280 per person, not $1 million? Not likely.
The unfortunate reality is that we are in a political world in which the government workers and vast nonprofit networks grow when our problems grow — not when they shrink. But until we actually hold our elected government leaders accountable for more than what they say — and instead for what they do — we will continue to see tragic decisions like ending highly successful programs like Homeward Bound.