Feinstein to Retire at the End of Her Term

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, has missed several votes and  committee hearings since she became ill.

 Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

Dianne Feinstein has earned the right to decide for herself when it is time to end her career.

The cries for Feinstein to step down this week, largely from those who either don't like her politics or those see opportunity in her absence, display an unbecoming lack of reverence to the woman who has received more Californian votes than anyone in history.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Center. He has been writing about California politics from Washington, D.C., for nearly 30 years.