Dianne Feinstein has earned the right to decide for herself when it is time to end her career.
The cries for Feinstein to step down this week, largely from those who either don't like her politics or those see opportunity in her absence, display an unbecoming lack of reverence to the woman who has received more Californian votes than anyone in history.
It is irresponsible for those who know little of the inner workings of the U.S. Senate, and nothing about Feinstein's cognitive abilities, to insist that she quit the job to which more than 6 million constituents elected her.
There are three questions that should be asked when assessing Feinstein's competence to serve.
Has the 89-year-old senator lost her ability advocate on behalf of Californians? Will her absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee prevent President Biden's judicial nominees from confirmation? Does her health jeopardize her ability to be present when her party needs her vote?
None of these have obvious answers.
Assessing whether someone else could better represent the state is impossible without knowing who that replacement would be. An active campaign is already underway to run for Feinstein's seat in 2024 election. If Feinstein were not to complete her term, the choice would be up to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has pledged that he would name a Black woman.
Were Newsom to name Rep. Barbara Lee from Oakland, who is among those running for the seat in 2024, it could be argued that she could get a jump on her Senate tenure. However, selecting Lee means taking sides in a Democratic primary over Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, who are also running, and seems unlikely.
There are other possibilities — Secretary of State Shirley Weber, Los Angeles Supervisor Holly Mitchell, even San Francisco Mayor London Breed are among those who have been mentioned. But it is hard to argue that any would be able to do more for the state than even a diminished Feinstein during the remaining 20 months of her term.
Feinstein's absence from the Judiciary Committee could be problematic. President Biden has nominated 35 judges who are awaiting confirmation, and there are another 42 vacancies available to fill.
The Judiciary Committee, where confirmation hearings are held, is comprised of 10 Democrats and nine Republicans. Feinstein's absence could leave the committee deadlocked in many cases, and greatly complicate, if not doom, Biden's nominees.
Feinstein has requested that she be temporarily replaced on the Judiciary Committee, but that will require the cooperation of Republicans who have not yet indicated they will play along.
Then there is the question of Feinstein's health and mental acuity. Even after she recovers from shingles that have sidelined her for the past six weeks, can she be counted on to perform her duties? Since the New Yorker published an article in 2020 recounting Feinstein's repetition and seeming mental lapses during hearings, some have dismissed her as doddering if not senile. It is an outrageous exaggeration by those who have no idea.
Those close to Feinstein concede she is not as quick or sharp as she once was. At the same time, she meets regularly with her staff, keeps up on policy briefs and has authored 12 pieces of legislation in 2023 alone.
The real question is whether her health is bad enough to keep her sidelined when her vote is needed. Democrats currently hold 51 to 49 seat advantage in the Senate. If Feinstein's absence allows Republicans to prevail, or embolden conservative Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to weaken Democratic priorities, that would pose a significant problem.
Who is in the best position to answer these questions? Feinstein, her closest associates and Senate insiders. When you hear chatter from her close circle, pay attention. But most of those who have bloviated on cable TV or social media have no idea what they are talking about.
Feinstein has reportedly been in touch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin. And for now, she insists she can serve.
"I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it's safe for me to travel,'' she wrote in a statement this week. "In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco.
Reputations matter. Feinstein has been part of San Francisco public life for more than six decades. She held the city together after the horrific murders of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. She took enormous political risks by shutting the city's bathhouses during the peak of the AIDS crisis and pushing through a handgun measure which led to a recall election. As a senator, she stood up to the NRA, winning a ban on assault weapons, and the CIA by making public a report chronicling the agency's use of torture following the 2001 terrorist attacks.
Feinstein was once the state's most revered figure, though she has always had her critics. Her centrism, her unwillingness to challenge Republican judges, her imperious and sometimes authoritative style, have turned even some in her own party against her. And those may be good reasons not to vote for her.
But those aren't reasons for her to walk away from her job. Feinstein has been a groundbreaking public servant for 65 years. She has earned the right to make the decision for herself.