Barbara Lee speaks at San Francisco Women's March Rally

Barbara Lee holds what is perhaps the safest seat in Congress, representing a district that includes Oakland, Piedmont, Berkeley, Emeryville, Alameda and San Leandro. She has won 14 consecutive elections.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

What the hell is Barbara Lee thinking?

Even Capitol Hill veterans are asking that question after the 76-year-old East Bay congresswoman announced she is running to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the University of California’s Washington Center. He has been writing about California politics from Washington, D.C., for nearly 30 years.

