The Supreme Court’s ban on affirmative action, and the cheers from some Asian Americans, is personally disheartening, writes The Examiner’s Benjamin Pimentel.

Some Asian Americans are cheering the Supreme Court decision effectively banning affirmative action in college admissions. That’s disheartening for me personally.

I am Filipino, and I covered the Asian American community in the 1990s, when similar battles over race and college admissions were raging. The debates featured a central argument: that programs aimed at helping communities that have systematically been excluded from educational opportunities were hurting whites — and Asians.

