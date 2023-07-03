Some Asian Americans are cheering the Supreme Court decision effectively banning affirmative action in college admissions. That’s disheartening for me personally.
I am Filipino, and I covered the Asian American community in the 1990s, when similar battles over race and college admissions were raging. The debates featured a central argument: that programs aimed at helping communities that have systematically been excluded from educational opportunities were hurting whites — and Asians.
To be sure, affirmative action was, as former President Barack Obama wrote, “never a complete answer in the drive towards a more just society.”
But it undoubtedly helped foster greater openness to people from other communities, especially those that have been historically marginalized and ignored.
Affirmative action itself was the result of the hard struggle for civil rights in America. That fight was led by Black, Latino and Native American leaders and movements. But it also involved — and definitely benefited — Asians.
Sadly, many Asians, especially immigrants, are unaware of or even deny this history. Worse, they play into a pernicious stereotype: the myth of Asian Americans as America’s model minority. They get the top grades in school. They work hard. They don’t cause trouble. They don’t complain.
I first encountered the sneering stereotype when I covered Asian American affairs for the San Francisco Chronicle in the early ’90s.
The battle over affirmative action was then heating up. And it gave rise to an odd alliance: Whites and Asians united in denouncing policies aimed at giving more opportunities to disadvantaged Blacks and Latinos as unfair and even illegal.
Many Asian Americans, including fellow Filipinos, bought into that. They embraced arguments that used Asians as some sort of shield, to denounce policies meant to give historically oppressed communities a chance to succeed in education and the workplace. It certainly was an effective argument in communities where anti-Black racism is known to thrive.
But other Asians pushed back, rejecting the cynical, divisive view. I met some of them while working on a story about the San Francisco Chronicle in 1993.
“It started with this bizarre model minority thing,” Kathy Imahara, a Japanese American civil rights attorney in Los Angeles told me then, “this image of the white man holding an Asian American up and patting us on the head in this condescending manner and telling other minorities, particularly Blacks and Latinos, ‘If you minorities just work as hard as the Asians, then you too will be able to succeed.’”
That divisive tactic is rooted in American history, legal scholar Frank Wu told me. After the Civil War, newspapers and public officials portrayed immigrant Chinese workers as more obedient and industrious than the newly freed Blacks whom they replaced on plantations in the South.
Wu did not want to be used that way.
“In this debate, I don’t want to see myself or my life experiences or the example of Asian Americans used to further divide people,” he told me. “I don’t want people pointing at me and saying, ‘Hey, look, you Asian Americans are doing well — why can’t African Americans do well, too?’”
Japanese American legal scholar Mari Matsuda warned about the dilemma faced by Asian Americans in a speech in San Francisco in 1991: “I want to speak of my fear that Asian Americans are in danger of becoming the racial bourgeoisie. If white, historically, is the top of the racial hierarchy in America, and Black, historically, is the bottom, will yellow assume the place of the racial middle?”
In a strongly worded statement against the Supreme Court ruling, the Asian American Advocacy Fund in Georgia denounced “white supremacist agendas” trying to use “Asian Americans against affirmative action as pawns in their efforts — weaponizing the model minority myth to divide our communities.”
The good news is that the Supreme Court ruling has prompted many Asian Americans to speak out — and to reject the cynical way our community has been portrayed and used in political battles.