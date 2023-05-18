You killed Banko Brown.
I killed Banko Brown.
We killed Banko Brown, a young person working to turn a once-troubled life around, who, in a moment of hunger, despair, intoxication or restlessness, allegedly stole a bag of candy.
The death penalty for shoplifting.
The killing of Banko Brown is our crime, and it has been too long in the making.
When we started electing political adolescents to run a city that needs leadership from seasoned adults, we were on the way to the dysfunction and panic that created an environment in which both a security guard and our district attorney concluded it was appropriate to shoot a petty thief backing away.
We turned the serious business of governing a complicated city into a game. Now, that game has turned deadly.
Our original sin is seeded in the toxic politics we have created — a politics that puts ideological purity, on the left and the right — before fundamental competence.
A city governed with fundamental competence does not let whole neighborhoods devolve into chaos — because it is precisely this chaos that helped kill Banko Brown in a desperate moment, caught on video, in which a panicked security guard shoots Brown.
The sad truth is chaos breeds chaos. Dysfunction invites dysfunction. When the government can’t control its streets, vigilantes — however wrongly — step in. And when we don’t uphold the rule of law, starting with our laws against killing each other, we promote lawlessness.
All too often, we elect the people who yell the loudest or who have hung around the longest, rather than those who — at a minimum — can do a reasonably competent job.
Now, we are living with the consequences. But not everyone survives.
It isn’t just Banko Brown – it is the thousands of people dying on our streets from drug overdoses, the senior citizen stabbed on her doorstep and the scores of other victims of our politics that put political correctness before competence.
The so-called “moderates” must shoulder this responsibility, largely because it is the moderates who continue to support a mayor who can’t, or won’t, address the chaos on our streets despite all of the resources at her disposal. And it begs the question, what is moderate about tolerating vigilantism on our streets?
The progressives must shoulder this responsibility for their seeming contempt for anyone who wants the basic right to live without fear. We must all shoulder the responsibility because we elected these people.
Sadly, these two “sides” will now blame each other. But it isn’t blame we need; it is the kind of serious leadership that puts politics aside and puts safety and justice first. We don’t need tweets; we need policies that treat mental illness. We don’t need name calling; we need to build enough decent housing quickly to shelter the homeless. We don’t need finger-pointing; we need a public safety agenda that protects the public without turning minor interactions deadly.
It’s too late for Banko Brown.
But it’s not too late to demand that our elected officials have the fundamental skill or desire to govern like adults.
Don’t just grieve Banko Brown. Make this senseless death mean something. Starting with ensuring we elect people who can make our city safe without making it so terribly cruel.