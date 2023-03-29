eidupdate

Nickel Rivera (left) and Violeta Vasquez (center) both from 5 Elements Youth Program, demonstrate recently in support of adding the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr to San Francisco's academic calendar. Recognition for one minority brings us one step closer to a collective recognition of all. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

This Friday, San Francisco’s Muslim community will come together with civic leaders at City Hall for a Community Iftar to break bread on the ninth day of Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam for 2 billion Muslims worldwide.

After hearing from elected officials, the adhan (call to prayer) will summon Muslim guests to pray in community under the majestic dome and then gather around tables with friends, family and non-Muslim special guests to experience the breaking of the fast. With the rise in hate crimes and discrimination across the nation, this is a special time to share a delicious meal with our diverse community partners and showcase our beautiful Muslim community’s solidarity, contributions and impact.

Soha Abdou is the supervisor of the Tenderloin Community and Arab Families Program for the Chinatown Community Development Center and board member for the Tenderloin Community Benefit District.  Aseel Fara is a longtime San Francisco resident and community development assistant at the San Francisco Planning Department, Community Equity Division.