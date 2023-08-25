There's something bubbling up in Japantown.
It's not just the kimchi and kombucha at the just-opened Fermentation Lab, but the opening of new restaurants and shops is part of the transformation.
Not that long ago, San Francisco's Japantown was in crisis. The neighborhood's modern heart is the Japan Center malls, and shopping malls were among the last spaces to reopen as the pandemic eased. Vacancies, already a problem before COVID-19, blossomed. Unpaid rent bills mounted. People openly questioned whether the country's oldest Japanese community would survive.
Now, Grace Horikiri, the executive director of the Japantown Community Benefit District, says she can count the number of vacancies on one hand, literally — there are about five, down from 13 at the peak.
Japantown is also one of only three neighborhoods in The City to report higher sales tax collections now than it did before the pandemic. On any given weekend, the Peace Plaza is packed.
Still, when Horikiri surveyed business owners, they told her they wanted more events. That meant turning back to traditions like the Cherry Blossom Festival and Parade, which took place in a full version in April for the first time since the pandemic.
There's also this month's Nihonmachi Street Fair, and the newer Origami-Palooza, which takes place Sept. 17, and the monthly OK Marketplace, which hosts makers and sellers of vintage wares. The Kimpton Hotel Enso, one of two Japantown hotels, also hosts everything from sake tastings to R&B yoga.
Events are crucial to Japantown's success, because history alone isn't enough to keep people coming back. Rich Hashimoto, the president of the Japantown Merchants Association, said he has had to urge tradition-minded shop owners to update their wares. Even Horikiri thinks the neighborhood could do a better job of marketing itself.
Part of the answer is technology — Japantown's social media accounts, run by savvy young interns, are drawing people in, Horikiri said. Uji Time's fish-shaped ice cream cones, known as taiyaki, beg to be Instagrammed, and TikTok is swimming in mochi. With help from Adobe, Paper Tree, the paper crafts supplier behind Origami-Palooza, has adorned the area with digital paper sculptures visible through an augmented reality app. All of these strategies have drawn a younger crowd.
Ex // Top Stories
Beloved San Francisco bakery plans to open location at Mission Rock next spring, not far from Oracle Park and Chase Center
Around 85,000 employees of the health care giant will vote on a possible strike authorization by Sept. 16
In today's Tech&AI: Can AI really do the work of journalists? What’s the future of AI in the newsroom?
Jeannie Kim, the co-owner of Fermentation Lab, was excited to open up her second location in Japantown Wednesday. Located in a Post Street storefront that used to house a Denny's, it's five times the size of her original Mid-Market location. She's starting with dinner service but hopes to add breakfast and lunch in a month or so, with a broader menu and Equator Coffee.
After decades running businesses in Mid-Market and seeing that neighborhood's ups and downs, Kim's eager to give Japantown a try. She said it's even been easier to hire staff there: Some people apply to her Mid-Market location and then turn down the job when they see the street conditions.
Part of what may be making Japantown work is a willingness to embrace change, which is a sign of strength and grace for a community for whom change has not always been kind. The internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and urban renewal after the war dealt double blows to Japantown, and the pandemic seemed like it might do it in.
But a thriving Japantown is embracing improvements like the Geary bus rapid transit plan. After initially opposing it, the Japantown Merchants Association came around and praised it: A lot of the young people now thronging the mall corridors come there by Muni.
APEC is another opportunity the community's eager to seize. The global trade gathering in November is going to bring large delegations from Asia, and Japantown is getting ready. Horikiri, for example, is looking for flower arrangers to teach classes.
Japantown's post-pandemic revival makes me wonder if it's a model for another retail center in crisis. The former Westfield mall sits almost on top of the site of San Francisco's original Nihonjin-Machi, before the devastation of the 1906 earthquake forced the community to move to its present location. With the mall's current owners seeking to turn it over to their banks and place it in receivership, it's set to get new management who might be open to some fresh ideas.
What if the downtown mall invited Japantown businesses to expand in another neighborhood where they once thrived? San Francisco is more than 37% Asian, according to Census data, and the Stonestown mall has done well by courting Asian restaurants and retailers like Daiso, which opened its 100th store there in June.
With the focus Japantown has placed on cleanliness, safety and lively events, there's no reason that the formula couldn't work downtown. It would be a marvelous gift from a community whose ingenuity has led it through hard times for more than a century.