Elon Musk hasn’t exactly been a model citizen since he took up residence in San Francisco — if you can call a couch in a library at Twitter headquarters a residence, that is.
Musk could easily afford a suite at the Four Seasons. The second-richest man in the world has options that other questionably housed San Franciscans don’t, even after blowing billions of dollars running Twitter into the ground.
Thousands of Twitter employees’ jobs were casualties of Musk’s takeover of the company last year. But so, too, this columnist has learned, was a signature program of Twitter’s corporate philanthropy. Twitter’s NeighborNest, a community hub that gave homeless families access to technology, child care and services, was set to reopen last fall after a long closure due to the pandemic, with an agreement in place between the company and Compass Family Services.
Compass and Twitter held an event in the long-empty space on Oct. 27, giving away 22 laptops. That was the same day Musk completed his takeover.
The day before, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO had swaggered into Twitter headquarters across the street from the NeighborNest carrying a sink. “Let that sink in,” he tweeted. It was an internet meme, which gives you some idea of how seriously Musk took the $44 billion deal he later said he was forced into by a Delaware judge.
Twitter’s entire corporate philanthropy team, known as Twitter for Good, got the ax along with thousands of other employees just days later. Erica Kisch, CEO of Compass, recalled that there wasn’t anyone at Twitter left for her to talk to. No one ever told her the deal was off, but Compass never got a chance to reopen the NeighborNest.
“Literally, we were just about to reopen when Elon Musk took over,” Kisch said. Compass had even hired a director for the center who was suddenly without a job, though the nonprofit found another position for her.
Twitter’s press account responded to an inquiry with a poop emoji, which is its standard reply these days.
The NeighborNest was the brainchild of Kisch and then-Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, who was friends with one of Compass’s board members. Those conversations happened in parallel with negotiations between Twitter and The City over a community benefits agreement as part of the tax break Twitter and other companies got for relocating to Mid-Market. Mayor Ed Lee, who was known to have a warm relationship with Costolo and other tech leaders, attended the opening of the NeighborNest.
Though the NeighborNest became a key part of Twitter’s community benefits agreement, it wasn’t just about checking a box. After the Mid-Market tax break expired, Twitter recommitted to the program. Between direct funding to Compass and the rent it paid for the space, Twitter was spending roughly $500,000 a year on the NeighborNest. In 2019, Karl Robillard, Twitter’s head of social responsibility, told a reporter that “the investment (in San Francisco) was just going to grow.”
Then the pandemic struck. Twitter closed its offices early, and the NeighborNest along with it. Kisch remembered thinking Twitter was panicking “before anyone else was panicking,” though of course events proved it wise.
“I spent the next couple of years bugging them to open it up again, but they were very conservative,” Kisch said. She thinks things might have gone differently if the NeighborNest had been up and running when Musk took over the company, with funding already committed and a long-term lease on the space.
“The space is still sitting empty,” she said. “I went by and peeked in. “
Musk has a lot of worries on his mind, from a flight of advertisers to weak interest in a paid version of Twitter he’s championed to the heavy debt load Twitter took on to complete his takeover. But he might be wise to spend a little time repairing relationships with local leaders. His tweets about crime in San Francisco, based on the tragic murder of former Square executive Bob Lee, proved especially ill-advised when it turned out that police had arrested another tech entrepreneur in connection with Lee’s death.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins blasted Musk for spreading misinformation, calling his tweets “reckless and irresponsible.”
“We have really important things to do, and he’s been here, what, all of five minutes?” Mayor London Breed recently told NBC Bay Area when asked about Musk. She recommended Musk look for “solutions” instead of “poking fun.”
It was clear that neither Jenkins nor Breed have spent much time with Musk: “Reckless and irresponsible” kind of define his métier, from maligning a cave rescuer as a pedophile to releasing self-driving car software that was far from road-ready. There was also the time one of SpaceX’s rockets exploded, dumping "Star Trek" actor James Doohan’s ashes over the Pacific instead of launching them into orbit. Let that sink in.
Kisch said the door was open if Musk’s Twitter wanted to get in touch with Compass.
“We would love to open the NeighborNest,” she said. “It helped to bridge the digital divide. Every parent, every family needs technology to operate in this world — to find out how your kids are doing in school, if you need to look for a job, if you need to do your resume. We designed it to be family-friendly. We offered drop-in childcare, stroller parking, charging stations.”
The cost, she pointed out, was minimal: “He could make a big difference with a very small amount of money if he wanted to … fund the program. I think our assumption was there’s no way we could even get on his radar.”
In the meantime, the nest is empty. It’s too bad, because I hear there’s a father of 10 children sleeping on a couch in his office across the street who could really use some help.